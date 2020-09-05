Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Emirates in passenger ill-treatment storm

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A UNITED KINGDOM (UK) based Zimbabwean woman living with disability has taken Asian airline, Emirates, head-on over her alleged ill-treatment by the cabin crew on her flight to Harare two years ago.

Eretina Trueman told NewsDay Weekender that she had a nasty experience when she boarded an Emirates flight from Birmingham to Zimbabwe in 2018 with the cabin crew refusing to strap her onto the aisle chair reserved for people with disabilities.

For the past two years, she has been engaging the airline seeking justice, but with little joy.

"I was travelling alone from Birmingham in the UK to Zimbabwe using Emirates flight," Trueman said.

"The cabin crew did not strap me on to the little aisle chair reserved for me. They ignored the protocols that were supposed to be followed when dealing with individuals with limited mobility."

Trueman claimed that because she was not strapped, she fell off the aisle chair while in Dubai and sustained back injuries.

"I guess they didn't bother because I am black and also disabled," Trueman added. "They (airline) left one crew member assisting me, which was impossible and so, I slipped and fell on the aisle floor. I sustained back injuries. Since then, I experience excruciating pain on my back."

Trueman said her lawyers tried to engage Emirates executives, but the airline has not been co-operating, insisting they strapped her and thus denying responsibility for the accident.

NewsDay Weekender is in possession of several e-mail exchanges between Trueman and the Emirates officials.

"After the fall, I was stuck in Zimbabwe from January until November 2018," she said.

"Emirates refused to take me back to the UK saying I should have someone to accompany me. I am now back in the UK, but bed-ridden. I am right now talking to you from my bed. I can only manage to sit in my wheelchair

for two to three hours, maximum," Trueman said.

Emirates spokesperson Gillian Langmead declined to comment saying the matter was sub judice.

"This matter is currently with the UK courts, therefore Emirates is unable to comment further," Langmead said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula cross swords over ANC trip to Zimbabwe?

56 mins ago | 234 Views

Zanu-PF tells SA to 'go hang' as it is controlled by white men

1 hr ago | 518 Views

Mnangagwa's sons are corrupt: Mliswa

1 hr ago | 367 Views

'Sickly' Sikhala further detained to Monday

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Chamisa's MDC hails ANC mediation efforts

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Magistrate fired over 'doctored' ruling

1 hr ago | 404 Views

Chamisa says 'use courts not ZBC to prosecute #MDCTrio'

1 hr ago | 208 Views

Pope Francis appoints Gweru bishop

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe schools appeal for PPE donations

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Housing nightmare for Beitbridge civil servants

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Leeroy Gopal speaks on acting career

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe not a province of SA, says Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 120 Views

It's time Sadc flexed its muscle and show Zanu-PF the way

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Corruption at City of Harare continues unchecked

1 hr ago | 68 Views

I miss Smith's Rhodesia

1 hr ago | 164 Views

It's time for Zimbabweans to bite the bullet

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Terror in Seychelles Zimbabweans in crossfire

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Chinamasa issues chilling Chamisa, Biti warning

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Stability of prices brings relief

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

No to megaphone diplomacy Zimbabwe, US agree

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF warns SA over 'big brother posture'

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Temba Mliswa a rumbling tinpot

3 hrs ago | 1054 Views

UK gives cash to 100 000 Zimbabweans

3 hrs ago | 1294 Views

National hero daughter denies unleashing state agents on Josphat Ngulube

3 hrs ago | 984 Views

WATCH: Chamisa prays at the grave of Miriam Mushayi

4 hrs ago | 897 Views

ANC had very frank meeting with Zanu-PF leaders about Zimbabwe crisis

14 hrs ago | 2507 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis impacts SA,' says Mugabe's 'street woman'

14 hrs ago | 3027 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa in Jerusalema Dance Challenge Video

14 hrs ago | 5637 Views

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

14 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

14 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

16 hrs ago | 1882 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

16 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

16 hrs ago | 763 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

16 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

16 hrs ago | 834 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

16 hrs ago | 1147 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

16 hrs ago | 667 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

22 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

23 hrs ago | 6101 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days