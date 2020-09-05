Latest News Editor's Choice


Magistrate fired over 'doctored' ruling

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has fired Mutoko-based magistrate, Jairus Mutseyekwa, for misconduct involving issuing a "doctored judgment" in favour of an accused person who had bribed him.

This was confirmed by JSC deputy secretary for legal affairs Faith Mushure in a letter dated September 8, addressed to the complainant, Mathias Madziwanzira's lawyer Gama and Partners.

Mushure indicated that after receiving Mandiwanzira's complaint, the JSC conducted its own investigations and found out that Mutseyekwa had doctored his ruling after reading out the original version in court.

"Further to our letter, investigations have since revealed that indeed the magistrate in question doctored the judgment in the matter of Godknows Matuso and four others versus Mathias Madzivanzira MTK A11/20," read part of the letter.

"Integrity and honesty are the hallmarks of a judicial officer. The Judicial Service Commission then took a decision to dismiss the member from service."

According to a letter to JSC by Madzivanzira's lawyers dated July 2, Mutseyekwa produced a handwritten judgment which he later doctored in favour of Matuso.

"The honourable magistrate issued a handwritten judgment. To our utter dismay, the honourable materially altered the judgment after reading it in court and delivering it to the parties. The appeal was noted on March 27, 2020, the same day on which the original judgment was handed down," the lawyers said.

"We secured a copy of the handwritten judgment from the clerk of the court on the same day. Upon receiving our client's appeal, the honourable magistrate doctored his judgment to deflect the course of justice."

