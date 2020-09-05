Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's sons are corrupt: Mliswa

OUTSPOKEN Norton legislator Temba Mliswa (independent) has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sons Collins and Sean of engaging in criminal activities and associating with suspected con-artist, Delish Nguwaya.

But the President's twins sons yesterday declined to comment on the allegations.

"No comment," they said through their lawyer Tatenda Uchena.

Nguwaya on Thursday denied Mliswa's claims, accusing the Norton legislator of smearing his image.

"I don't know why he is doing that. He is lying," Nguwaya said.

Nguwaya made headlines in June after the company he represents, Drax International, was involved in a US$60 million COVID-19 tender scam which later claimed the scalp of former Health minister Obadiah Moyo and several managers at the governmentrun drug handling firm, NatPharm.

Mliswa, in an audio recording which has gone viral on social media platforms, sensationally claimed Mnangagwa's sons connived with Nguwaya to order his arrest by police.

"Hie my sons, Collins and Sean! I speak to you with a heavy heart knowing very well that you have been unfortunately working with Delish Nguwaya to try and get me arrested because you are not happy that I have exposed your relationship with him," Mliswa said in the audio recording.

"A relationship that is criminal in nature, a relationship that is corrupt and a relationship which you don't need."

Mliswa added: "But if you think you can get me arrested, me your uncle, because of your love for money, then you don't know this uncle.

"I am meeting the President, my brother, and I am telling him. He knows about it. I had to call him yesterday to tell him that I want to be arrested because Delish has spoken to police CommissionerGeneral Godwin Matanga about you influencing him to get me arrested because I have just said the truth, I have just said that the person you are hanging around with is not good for you."

Mliswa added that Sean and Collins had ignored their parents' advice to cut ties with Nguwaya.

"If you want an uncle who lies to you, I am not the uncle. Equally, I will not have somebody who you are hanging around with who is a double agent. He is G40 in total, the evidence I have. I told you when the President was inaugurated that doesn't play with this guy, I even told maiguru (Auxillia Mnangagwa) and she reprimanded you.

Mother's call; you have continued to ignore your father's call for the love of money. Let me tell you, the political party goes. My brother is in power, but there will be time when he will leave. The question is that, when he leaves, how many enemies you two would you have created, how many people's toes would you have stepped on?"

"You are so obsessed with money. What you have done, until I sit down with my brother, your father there, you have started a war. I can hit back too.

"You can have all the army, you are trained whatever, but not with my weapon that God has given me. I am protected by God; I am not protected by the military. You must understand that. You have crossed the line. I am telling you this."

The motor-mouth MP released the audio after also writing to ProsecutorGeneral Kumbirai Hodzi reporting on what he said was an illegal visit by Nguwaya in the company of members of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit to remand prison to see property developer Felix Munyaradzi. Nguwaya is said to have caused Munyaradzi's arrest.

Mliswa described the visit, allegedly done in the absence of the investigating officer was aimed at extorting Munyaradzi.

