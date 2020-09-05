Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF tells SA to 'go hang' as it is controlled by white men

by Staff reporter
13 secs ago | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday threw down the gauntlet and ordered South Africa to stop mediating in the Zimbabwean crisis after being angered by the frank talk from President Cyril Ramaphosa's six-member mediation team which was in Harare on Wednesday.

After a closed-door meeting which ended in the evening, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu told the local media that the discussions were cordial, but his African National Congress (ANC) counterparts reserved their comments only to drop the bombshell on landing in Pretoria, describing the situation in Zimbabwe as dire.

The team, led by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, indicated that it would soon fly back to Harare for more consultations with other stake-holders such as the opposition, civic society and church. But Chinamasa yesterday pulled a surprise, slamming the door on Ramaphosa's envoys, declaring that "South Africa has no mediatory role to play in Zimbabwe".

"We are an independent sovereign country. We agreed in our meet-ing that we are equal sovereign States. South Africa has no mediatory role to play in Zimbabwe. We know that the South African government is controlled by white men. We agreed that we should strengthen the integration of our region and of our economy. It will take time but we will get there."

He said the only discussion they would entertain from ANC would be centred on identifying threats between the two liberation movements and their regional peers.

"Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa. We are able to identify the threats between the two parties and the rest of the liberation movements in our region. We work towards putting regional integration first on the agenda. Our meetings going forward will be on growing our economies," Chinamasa added that Zimbabwe has not received any financial aid or economic assistance from South Africa and Zanu-PF could not understand why Ramaphosa wanted to intervene in the Harare crisis.

"Zimbabwe has never received money from South Africa," the former Finance minister said.

"We have never received money from South Africa apartheid government or post-apartheid government, no economic assistance. Why would they want to stand by us now when they have not assisted us before? At our request, we have only received diplomatic assistance from South Africa."

He also ruled out talks involving Ramaphosa's team and local opposition leaders. But, chairperson of ANC's international relations committee Lindiwe Zulu told South African media that they would arrange a meeting with Zimbabwe's opposition, civic society and other stakeholders to discuss the crisis in the country.

"The good thing is that there is a full agreement that we had to make up with the other parties," Zulu told South African talk radio 702.

"It is just that the time wasn't also enabling us to meet them, we spent the whole day more than we thought we would from morning to evening just party-to-party engagements.

"We agreed also to meet with other political parties and there is nothing going to stop us. Even at the Press briefing, our secretary-general Ace Magashule indicated to the Press that we are going to go back and meet with other political parties." She added they would also make time for United States ambassador to Zimbabwe, Brian Nichols. But Chinamasa rubbished the arrangement.

"We don't want complaints from anyone, even the US ambassador. We are grateful to our security forces; it is a warning that our security forces will defend this country."

He accused the opposition MDC Alliance of fuelling unrest in the country to justify its "crisis" narrative.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's sons are corrupt: Mliswa

4 mins ago | 5 Views

'Sickly' Sikhala further detained to Monday

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC hails ANC mediation efforts

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Magistrate fired over 'doctored' ruling

8 mins ago | 12 Views

Emirates in passenger ill-treatment storm

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa says 'use courts not ZBC to prosecute #MDCTrio'

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Pope Francis appoints Gweru bishop

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe schools appeal for PPE donations

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Housing nightmare for Beitbridge civil servants

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Leeroy Gopal speaks on acting career

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe not a province of SA, says Zanu-PF

15 mins ago | 17 Views

It's time Sadc flexed its muscle and show Zanu-PF the way

15 mins ago | 7 Views

Corruption at City of Harare continues unchecked

16 mins ago | 6 Views

I miss Smith's Rhodesia

18 mins ago | 15 Views

It's time for Zimbabweans to bite the bullet

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Terror in Seychelles Zimbabweans in crossfire

19 mins ago | 22 Views

Chinamasa issues chilling Chamisa, Biti warning

19 mins ago | 51 Views

Stability of prices brings relief

20 mins ago | 10 Views

No to megaphone diplomacy Zimbabwe, US agree

21 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF warns SA over 'big brother posture'

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Temba Mliswa a rumbling tinpot

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

UK gives cash to 100 000 Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 797 Views

National hero daughter denies unleashing state agents on Josphat Ngulube

2 hrs ago | 702 Views

WATCH: Chamisa prays at the grave of Miriam Mushayi

2 hrs ago | 708 Views

ANC had very frank meeting with Zanu-PF leaders about Zimbabwe crisis

12 hrs ago | 2374 Views

'Zimbabwe crisis impacts SA,' says Mugabe's 'street woman'

12 hrs ago | 2853 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa in Jerusalema Dance Challenge Video

13 hrs ago | 4997 Views

WATCH: Rueben Barwe and ZBC taking up the JerusalemaDanceChallenge

13 hrs ago | 2416 Views

Ramaphosa wants a report on military plane which flew to Harare

13 hrs ago | 3287 Views

Zimbabwe divorce law spurs women's fight for property

14 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa twins have 'corrupt relationship' with Delish Nguwaya'

15 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Mnangagwa's former aide appeals for bail

15 hrs ago | 739 Views

Zanu-PF MP dies

15 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Zimbabwe army, police victims sue

15 hrs ago | 807 Views

The mystic African kitchen hut

15 hrs ago | 1110 Views

ZINASU leader to spend weekend in jail

15 hrs ago | 639 Views

Fake abduction: a new tool for regime change

21 hrs ago | 2586 Views

Gono bitter and lonely outside Government

22 hrs ago | 6042 Views

ANC envoy 'steeped in bona fide pan-Africanist spirit' found no crisis in Zimbabwe - dumbfounded

23 hrs ago | 2034 Views

ZAPU statement on latest South African envoys mission to Zimbabwe.

23 hrs ago | 2484 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days