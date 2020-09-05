Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC Alliance calls out ZANU-PF officials

by Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe
2020-09-05
MDC Alliance's National spokesperson, Stephen Chuma, has fingered some of the ZANU-PF officials as the ones behind the continued brutal attacks that some of their members are encountering.

According to Chuma, Defence deputy Minister and Zanu-PF National commissar, Victor Matemadanda, and the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya, are some of the ZANU-PF officials that are behind the mayhems some of their members are witnessing.

"From Matemadanda to Mahiya, paranoia has become a new normal inside Emmerson Mnangagwa's fascist regime.

Thanks to his stupidity, Matemadanda even louds the enforced disappearances of opposition members and inexplicably links the disappearances to some mythical ancestral force, and to think this is the very same man who rushed to seek refuge at Morgan Tsvangirai's residence in early 2017 fearing for his own abduction exposes Matemadanda's lies, that he pulled an emirates towards Tsvangirai's residence clearly explains that abductions are real and Matemadanda knows exactly the people behind those evil acts unless he wants us to believe that he was running away from wind.

Then enter Mahiya, a renowned Mbare Musika pickpocketer during the liberation struggle. Mahiya's unfortunate utterances that war veterans must be conferred with Degrees clearly shows that he was never part of the liberation struggle and overtly lacks understanding of the liberation agenda.

Real war veterans understand that the liberation agenda was never about self aggrandisement. It was about creating equal opportunities and a safe environment for all, not the current situation whereby citizens are more afraid of their very own government.

If the Chitepo School of Ideology really serves purpose as ZANU-PF wants us to believe, then Matemadanda and Mahiya are proper candidates for liberation agenda reorientation," said Chuma.

Source - Daniel Itai, Harare, Zimbabwe

