PHOTO: Old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus breaks the internet

by Mandla Ndlovu

A photo of an old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus has gone viral on the internet after it was posted online by Progressive teachers Union of Zimbabwe Secretary General Raymond Majongwe.Majongwe captioned the picture saying: A university bus that looks like a chicken run on wheels. Minister Murwira come here.In May, photos of ZUPCO buses which are plying the Bulawayo CBD route went viral on the internet causing social media users to condemn the government's decision to allow the buses to be used for public transport.