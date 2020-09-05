South Africa Air Force jet to Zimbabwe saga explained

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Now let's see just how deep that "line in the sand" really is. This is Mapisa-Nqakula's second strike using a state aircraft to ferry unauthorized passengers.



DA calls on SANDF Commander-in-Chief, Pres. Ramaphosa, to clarify ANC's abuse of Airforce jet https://t.co/21GHkx2ef4 — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) September 10, 2020

South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) National executive council member and chair of the ANC's subcommittee on International Relations Lindiwe Zulu says the ANC delegation that travelled to Harare to meet ZANU PF di not abuse the Airforce of South Africa jet.Speakinbg to South Africa media, Zulu said the ANC delagation had to take advantage of Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's official trip to Zimbabwe."The ANC always travels on its own, we pay our own (flight) tickets, we get accommodation whether we are going to Mozambique, Angola, Namibia or even if we're going to the Sudan, we always go on our own but right now we have pressing issues between ourselves and Zimbabwe in general and Zanu-PF."We had to ask if we could go with Minister Mapisa-Nqakula, which we did and they gave us the opportunity to go there because we couldn't drive to Harare, we can't fly to Harare any other way, this was the way," Zulu said.