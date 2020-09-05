WATCH: 'MDC training insurgents in Eastern Europe' ZANU PF claims

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The allegation that the opposition is training insurgents in Eastern Europe requires a robust response. Specifically, Chinamasa must provide evidence to support this claim, which the regime clearly wants to use to further clampdown. The opposition must not take this lightly. pic.twitter.com/oZvcbF6JfP — Dr Godfrey Gandawa (@DrGGandawa) September 12, 2020

ZANU PF Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has accused the opposition MDC Alliance of sending young people to be trained in insurgent activities in Eastern Europe.Addressing journalists, Chinamasa said the allegedly trainings were going to backfire on the MDC leaders Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti.Watch the video below:Commenting on the matter, former Deputy Minister of Higher Education Dr Godfrey Gondawa said, "The allegation that the opposition is training insurgents to train on The allegation that the opposition is training insurgents in Eastern Europe requires a robust response. Specifically, Chinamasa must provide evidence to support this claim, which the regime clearly wants to use to further clampdown. The opposition must not take this lightly."