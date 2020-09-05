Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: 'MDC training insurgents in Eastern Europe' ZANU PF claims

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
File photo of MDC's Vanguard
ZANU PF Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa has accused the opposition MDC Alliance of sending  young people to be trained in insurgent activities in Eastern Europe.

Addressing journalists, Chinamasa said the allegedly trainings were going to backfire on the MDC leaders Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti.

Watch the video below:

Commenting on the matter, former Deputy Minister of Higher Education Dr Godfrey Gondawa said, "The allegation that the opposition is training insurgents to train on The allegation that the opposition is training insurgents in Eastern Europe requires a robust response. Specifically, Chinamasa must provide evidence to support this claim, which the regime clearly wants to use to further clampdown. The opposition must not take this lightly."



Source - Byo24News

