Churches rubbish ANC meditation efforts in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has rubbished ANC meditation efforts saying the South African delegation only offered solidarity to the Zanu-PF party and the people of Zimbabwe need to liberate themselves from the mess in the country.ZCC secretary-general Kenneth Mtata argued that South Africa can only provide international solidarity and this does not mean that they should be responsible for finding a solution for Zimbabwe's crisis."People must distinguish solidarity from agency; South Africa is saying the struggle to find a lasting solution to Zimbabwe belongs to Zimbabweans. Zimbabweans must collectively find consensus on problem definition, possible solutions and mutually acceptable processes towards realising those solutions," Mtata said.He added that neighbours including South Africa could only provide much-needed regional, continental and global solidarity."Neighbours including South Africa can only provide much-needed regional, continental and global solidarity. Solidarity doesn't replace agency. Remember Steve Biko's advice to the Liberal White supporters during the struggle against apartheid."Always remember that the one who liberates you will seek to have a stake over your freedom. We are still struggling to show that we all contributed to the liberation struggle as others want to monopolise it. We must be our own liberators and it starts with the mind," Mtata said.