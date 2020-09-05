Notorious thief bashed to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Daring Chiweshe suspected thief who was caught in a house trying to steal was bashed to death by five villagers.Auction Makumbe (26) of Goteka village in Chiweshe was caught in Nathan Bonga's (34) room at night trying to steal on Monday.Makumbe was assaulted by Bonga with open hands while shouting for help four villagers Hitler Bafana (27) Peter Mumbamuchena (27) Afat Guzuwe (22) Kudakwashe Ben (20) joined in assaulting the now deceased Makumbe.Deputy police spokesperson Assistant Fedelis Dhewu confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Chiweshe where we arrested one suspect and we are currently looking for the other four," Dhewu said.Allegations are that the deceased was assaulted with open hands by the five and after some time Bonga refrained other villagers from further assaulting Makumbe and dragged him outside.Bonga retired to bed while the four continued to assault him with logs and burnt his clothes.They left his body lifeless and fled.Makumbe was seen dead by a passer by who alerted Bonga.Bonga filed a police report leading to his arrest.Police warned people not to take the law into their hands but rather report to the police.