Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF at risk of incurring 'white controlledr' SA's wrath

by Staff reporter
33 secs ago | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday risked creating an unexpected diplomatic tiff between Harare and Pretoria after it accused South Africa - the regional power and Zimbabwe's biggest trading partner - of being under the control of white men, the Daily News reports.

This comes a few days after Zanu-PF and South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) held talks which were variously described as frank, candid and robust - in the light of Zimbabwe's decades-long political and economic crises.

It also comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to assist Zimbabwe to end these long-standing crises, which recently hit international headlines after authorities were accused of gross human rights violations by government critics.

In yesterday's surprise development, Zanu-PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, pictured, lashed out at South Africa and the ANC during his weekly media briefing at the party's headquarters in Harare.

"We know that the SA government is controlled by white men. We agreed to never have communication through social media or media houses.

"That is why we shall be meeting regularly as sister revolutionary parties. Both parties are victims of fake news and social media.

"They (fake news and social media) should never define our relationship or set our agenda," Chinamasa said in the apparent wake of media interviews that were granted by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule when his delegation returned to South Africa after their recent visit to Zimbabwe.

"There is no crisis in Zim or SA or Africa, but only challenges. We have challenges of Cyclone Idai and Covid-19," Chinamasa added.

He also said that Wednesday's meeting with the ANC had agreed that "we are equal sovereign states" and that

"South Africa has no over-seeing or mediatory role to play" since "Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa".
This was in apparent response to what many had interpreted as "a slip of the tongue" by Magashule who inadvertently referred to Zimbabwe as a province of South Africa.

Addressing the media after their arrival back in South Africa, Magashule said the ANC was determined to "bring the Zimbabwean people together".

"In terms of meeting with other stakeholders and other political parties, because of time, we agreed that we will go back or they will come to us.

"Give us two to three weeks because we have communicated to them that we are definitely going to meet them.
"We have communicated such an interaction with all of them and we have informed Zanu-PF and they have no problem with that," Magashule said then.

He also said the meeting with Zanu-PF was "a very candid, frank and honest discussion".
"They have not blocked us from seeing anyone. We have agreed that we will go back and arrange for the meeting.
"The meeting is not arranged by Zanu-PF. So, we are going to bring together the people of Zimbabwe, recognising they came from a recent election and we need peace and stability in that province," Magashule said further, in remarks which now appear to have angered Zanu-PF.

The ANC bigwigs were in Harare this week for bilateral talks with Zanu-PF who also allowed them to meet with local opposition groups and other key stakeholders in future.

The meeting came as the calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to hold national talks with all key local stakeholders have now reached a crescendo - in the wake of Zimbabwe's deepening political and economic crises.
South Africa and its leaders - including former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma - have in the past successfully mediated Zimbabwe's political crises.

A decade ago, both Mbeki and Zuma helped to broker the stability-inducing 2008 government of national unity between opposition giant Morgan Tsvangirai and former president Robert Mugabe - who are both late - following the hotly disputed 2008 presidential election.

Zuma also assisted in minimising Zimbabwe's chaotic approach to the equally disputed 2013 national elections.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC MPs push govt to allow GMOs

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Gospel artiste bounces back

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

Notorious thief bashed to death

4 hrs ago | 1991 Views

Sasai launches talent promotion show across Africa

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

6 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Outcry over Solusi University fees hike

7 hrs ago | 2261 Views

Ramaphosa needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe's defiant government

8 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Churches rubbish ANC meditation efforts in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Opposition, civil society groups embrace ANC's Zimbabwe mediation

8 hrs ago | 535 Views

Gambia artist partners with Bulawayo's hip hop artist

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

WATCH: 'MDC training insurgents in Eastern Europe' ZANU PF claims

9 hrs ago | 5638 Views

South Africa Air Force jet to Zimbabwe saga explained

10 hrs ago | 2123 Views

PHOTO: Old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus breaks the internet

10 hrs ago | 3335 Views

ANC- ZANU- PF bromance in Harare a no show

11 hrs ago | 725 Views

'I totally agree, we sold out during 2008 GNU' confessed one more MDC leader - since and will sell out in 2023

11 hrs ago | 1126 Views

MDC Alliance calls out ZANU-PF officials

11 hrs ago | 1846 Views

ANC: Things are not fine in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1495 Views

'South Africa should open its borders'

11 hrs ago | 1322 Views

King Mzilikazi's Commemoration 2020

11 hrs ago | 382 Views

Ramaphosa, Mapisa-Nqakula cross swords over ANC trip to Zimbabwe?

12 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Zanu-PF tells SA to 'go hang' as it is controlled by white men

13 hrs ago | 4047 Views

Mnangagwa's sons are corrupt: Mliswa

13 hrs ago | 3839 Views

'Sickly' Sikhala further detained to Monday

13 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Chamisa's MDC hails ANC mediation efforts

13 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Magistrate fired over 'doctored' ruling

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Emirates in passenger ill-treatment storm

13 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Chamisa says 'use courts not ZBC to prosecute #MDCTrio'

13 hrs ago | 875 Views

Pope Francis appoints Gweru bishop

13 hrs ago | 676 Views

Zimbabwe schools appeal for PPE donations

13 hrs ago | 328 Views

Housing nightmare for Beitbridge civil servants

13 hrs ago | 341 Views

Leeroy Gopal speaks on acting career

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe not a province of SA, says Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 410 Views

It's time Sadc flexed its muscle and show Zanu-PF the way

13 hrs ago | 470 Views

Corruption at City of Harare continues unchecked

13 hrs ago | 293 Views

I miss Smith's Rhodesia

13 hrs ago | 1093 Views

It's time for Zimbabweans to bite the bullet

13 hrs ago | 318 Views

Terror in Seychelles Zimbabweans in crossfire

13 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Chinamasa issues chilling Chamisa, Biti warning

13 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Stability of prices brings relief

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

No to megaphone diplomacy Zimbabwe, US agree

13 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zanu-PF warns SA over 'big brother posture'

13 hrs ago | 433 Views

Temba Mliswa a rumbling tinpot

15 hrs ago | 2196 Views

UK gives cash to 100 000 Zimbabweans

15 hrs ago | 3209 Views

National hero relative denies unleashing state agents on Josphat Ngulube

15 hrs ago | 1366 Views

WATCH: Chamisa prays at the grave of Miriam Mushayi

15 hrs ago | 1514 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days