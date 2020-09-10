Latest News Editor's Choice


On song Zimbabwean Dube hits a brace

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Azam FC 2-0 Coastal Union
Azam FC moved top of the table after Prince Dube's brace helped them to a 2-0 win against Coastal Union in a game played at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam on Friday.

The visitors had come into the match hoping to get a positive outcome after falling by a solitary goal in their first 2020/21 Tanzania Mainland League game against Namungo FC.

For the Icecream Makers, a win was badly needed for them to go top of the table after defeating Polisi Tanzania 1-0 in the same venue, thanks to Obrey Chirwa's first-half strike.

The Tanga-based charges played well in the first 45 minutes, ensuring they did not give the hosts a chance to get a goal that could otherwise put the team under pressure.

Azam came in the second half stronger and at some point managed to pin their visitors in their own half.

The 2014 league champions had to wait until the 69th minute for Prince Dube to give them a breakthrough, and it was a goal that cooled the nerves of the home fans.

It was the second goal the Zimbabwean was directly involved in after creating in the last game for Zambian Chirwa.

The forward was not done, and he doubled the advantage in the 89th minute to ensure his team moved top of the table with maximum points. It was a second consecutive clean sheet for the Chamazi-based side as well.

The 2018/19 FA Cup champions are the only team with maximum points from the two matches played. KMC FC were leading the proceedings after defeating Mbeya City 4-0 in their opening game.

So far, it is the biggest win recorded in the games played.

In another league match played on Friday, Gwambina FC collected their first point of the season after settling for a goalless draw with Kagera Sugar.

The league's newbies had lost their opening game against Biashara Mara United by a solitary goal and needed to make amends. It was the same case with the Sugar Millers who also fell by the same margin at home to JKT Tanzania.

However, neither of the two sides could get maximum points.

Source - uk.sports.yahoo

