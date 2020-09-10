Latest News Editor's Choice


Man dies in accident

A MAN died when his car was involved in a head on collision with a truck at Sezhube near Gwanda on Tuesday after he encroached into the opposite lane.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the accident which occurred at about 10pm.

He said Spense Chawara (33) was driving a Toyota Axio when he encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan UD truck.

"I can confirm that we recorded a fatal road accident which occurred at the 88-kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. The now deceased, Spense Chawara was driving a Toyota Axio vehicle with one passenger on board.

"He encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan UD truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

Chawara died on the spot while the passenger he was carrying sustained serious head injuries and was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

"The driver of the truck escaped with no injuries. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene," said Chief Insp Ndebele.

Source - sundaynews

