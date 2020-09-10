Woman in hot soup over a $1

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Bindura woman is in soup after she assaulted her friend over a US$1 change.The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where Mary Kwainona (26) appeared before magistrate More blessing Makati after allegedly assaulting Rujeko Kaguda (26) over a dollar dispute.Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo alleged on September 8 Kaguda went to her friend's house to collect her US $ change from the accused.The accused became very violent upon being confronted over the change she assaulted the complainant with open hands and only stopped when she said she was going to file a police report.The complainant sustained a swollen face leading to the arrest of Kwainona.The matter continues on October 6.