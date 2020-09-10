Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman in hot soup over a $1

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 mins ago | Views
A Bindura woman is in soup after she assaulted her friend over a US$1 change.

The matter came to light at Bindura magistrates courts on Friday where Mary Kwainona (26) appeared before magistrate More blessing Makati after allegedly assaulting Rujeko Kaguda (26) over a dollar dispute.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo alleged on September 8 Kaguda went to her friend's house to collect her US $ change from the accused.

The accused became very violent upon being confronted over the change she assaulted the complainant with open hands and only stopped when she said she was going to file a police report.

The complainant sustained a swollen face leading to the arrest of Kwainona.

The matter continues on October 6.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mzembi warns Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 210 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa

46 mins ago | 168 Views

Mnangagwa hunts for G40 rivals in SA

47 mins ago | 93 Views

Outrage over ANC's Zimbabwe trip

48 mins ago | 65 Views

Storm over farm invasion

49 mins ago | 118 Views

Infighting rocks Zimbabwe Red Cross Society

50 mins ago | 48 Views

US$23m 'vanishes' from NRZ

50 mins ago | 93 Views

Daughter stones father

51 mins ago | 68 Views

Gono says GNU days were the best

52 mins ago | 75 Views

Cross-border donkey rustlers on the prowl

54 mins ago | 42 Views

UMD supports fair, just land reform programme

57 mins ago | 44 Views

Biti rubbishes Zanu-PF's banditry claims

60 mins ago | 148 Views

Why RBZ needs autonomy

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Reprieve for Warriors

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Tongai Moyo Jnr chides brother Peter in new song

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Not all men are bad, says gospel artiste

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Gwanda youths petition Parliament

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Thambolenyoka speaks about war experiences

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Man dies in accident

1 hr ago | 166 Views

Bonus, salary hike for civil servants

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Kasukuwere, Mzembi to be extradited

1 hr ago | 235 Views

ZACC sends 50 corruption cases to NPA

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe may be sitting on more oil and gas deposits

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe will be exporting power by 2023, says Zhemu Soda

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwean nurse banned in Scotland

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Student nurses hold strip party at hospital

1 hr ago | 227 Views

High noon for Zimbabwe's most wanted criminals

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on land, SA envoys

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Ministers face contempt charge

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa felt Chin'ono 'crossed the line'

1 hr ago | 346 Views

On song Zimbabwean Dube hits a brace

11 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Chamisa's MDC reject claims it is training militias in Serbia, Moldova

11 hrs ago | 2453 Views

26 trafficked gorillas from DR Congo recovered in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zanu-PF at risk of incurring 'white controlledr' SA's wrath

12 hrs ago | 2789 Views

MDC MPs push govt to allow GMOs

12 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Gospel artiste bounces back

16 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Notorious thief bashed to death

16 hrs ago | 4042 Views

Sasai launches talent promotion show across Africa

16 hrs ago | 295 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

17 hrs ago | 1747 Views

Outcry over Solusi University fees hike

19 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Ramaphosa needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe's defiant government

19 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Churches rubbish ANC meditation efforts in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 2484 Views

Opposition, civil society groups embrace ANC's Zimbabwe mediation

19 hrs ago | 678 Views

Gambia artist partners with Bulawayo's hip hop artist

21 hrs ago | 302 Views

WATCH: 'MDC training insurgents in Eastern Europe' ZANU PF claims

21 hrs ago | 7904 Views

South Africa Air Force jet to Zimbabwe saga explained

21 hrs ago | 2912 Views

PHOTO: Old and ugly University of Zimbabwe bus breaks the internet

22 hrs ago | 4370 Views

ANC- ZANU- PF bromance in Harare a no show

23 hrs ago | 787 Views

'I totally agree, we sold out during 2008 GNU' confessed one more MDC leader - since and will sell out in 2023

23 hrs ago | 1336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days