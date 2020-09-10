News / National
'Prostitute' daughter stones dad
A Chiweshe widow was dragged to court by her father after she stoned him when he called her a prostitute.
Rungano Chinzombe (33) pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Nyasha Machiriori.
Machiriori slapped her with $1500 fine.
The court that on June 20 Chizombe had an altercation with her father Roseden Chizombe (52) who called her a prostitute in a fit of rage.
The convict told the court that she was pained by such words since her husband died and picked a stone and stoned her father on the leg.
The father was rushed to Concession hospital and was medically examined and was not seriously injured.
Munyaradzi Nengomasha represented the state.
Source - Byo24News