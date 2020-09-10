Latest News Editor's Choice


'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

by Simbarashe Sithole
A Chiweshe widow was dragged to court by her father after she stoned him when he called her a prostitute.

Rungano Chinzombe (33) pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Nyasha Machiriori.

Machiriori slapped her with $1500 fine.

The court that on June 20 Chizombe had an altercation with her father Roseden Chizombe (52) who called her a prostitute in a fit of rage.

The convict told the court that she was pained by such words since her husband died and picked a stone and stoned her father on the leg.

The father was rushed to Concession hospital and was medically examined and was not seriously injured.

Munyaradzi Nengomasha represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days