Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Mazowe man was arrested for striking a suspected thief with an iron bar on the head at night.

Munyaradzi Masusu (34) was slapped with 140 hours of community service by Concession magistrate Nyasha Machiriori yesterday.

Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on August 1 Masusu struck Itai Matimura once on the head with an iron bar after suspecting him to be a thief.

Matimura arrived at Masusu's house around 10 pm and saw Masusu's wife at the door and asked the whereabouts of one Kudzi.

Masusu was not pleased with Matimure's movement and took an iron bar which he used to strike the complaint.

Matimure bled profusely and filed a police report leading to the arrest of Masusu.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

8 mins ago | 7 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

14 mins ago | 41 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

1 hr ago | 171 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

1 hr ago | 374 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Mzembi warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC piles pressure on Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mnangagwa hunts for G40 rivals in SA

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Outrage over ANC's Zimbabwe trip

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Storm over farm invasion

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Infighting rocks Zimbabwe Red Cross Society

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

US$23m 'vanishes' from NRZ

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Daughter stones father

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Gono says GNU days were the best

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cross-border donkey rustlers on the prowl

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

UMD supports fair, just land reform programme

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Biti rubbishes Zanu-PF's banditry claims

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Why RBZ needs autonomy

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Reprieve for Warriors

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Tongai Moyo Jnr chides brother Peter in new song

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Not all men are bad, says gospel artiste

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Gwanda youths petition Parliament

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Thambolenyoka speaks about war experiences

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Man dies in accident

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

Bonus, salary hike for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Kasukuwere, Mzembi to be extradited

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

ZACC sends 50 corruption cases to NPA

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe may be sitting on more oil and gas deposits

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe will be exporting power by 2023, says Zhemu Soda

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwean nurse banned in Scotland

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Student nurses hold strip party at hospital

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

High noon for Zimbabwe's most wanted criminals

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mnangagwa clears air on land, SA envoys

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Ministers face contempt charge

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mnangagwa felt Chin'ono 'crossed the line'

3 hrs ago | 986 Views

On song Zimbabwean Dube hits a brace

12 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Chamisa's MDC reject claims it is training militias in Serbia, Moldova

12 hrs ago | 2581 Views

26 trafficked gorillas from DR Congo recovered in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Zanu-PF at risk of incurring 'white controlledr' SA's wrath

13 hrs ago | 3059 Views

MDC MPs push govt to allow GMOs

13 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Gospel artiste bounces back

17 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Notorious thief bashed to death

17 hrs ago | 4084 Views

Sasai launches talent promotion show across Africa

18 hrs ago | 302 Views

WATCH: Zimbabwe farm invasion during Covid-19 lockdown

19 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Outcry over Solusi University fees hike

20 hrs ago | 3275 Views

Ramaphosa needs more diplomatic muscle to crack Zimbabwe's defiant government

21 hrs ago | 1808 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days