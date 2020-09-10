Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mazowe man was arrested for striking a suspected thief with an iron bar on the head at night.Munyaradzi Masusu (34) was slapped with 140 hours of community service by Concession magistrate Nyasha Machiriori yesterday.Prosecutor Munyaradzi Nengomasha told the court that on August 1 Masusu struck Itai Matimura once on the head with an iron bar after suspecting him to be a thief.Matimura arrived at Masusu's house around 10 pm and saw Masusu's wife at the door and asked the whereabouts of one Kudzi.Masusu was not pleased with Matimure's movement and took an iron bar which he used to strike the complaint.Matimure bled profusely and filed a police report leading to the arrest of Masusu.