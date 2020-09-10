Latest News Editor's Choice


Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A Bindura couple was dragged to court after they were allegedly caught illegally mining along Bindura river in Bindura.

Given Chidawu (34) and Receey Njeva (33) pleaded not guilty to the charge before magistrate More blessing Makati and were remanded out of custody to October 6.

The state-led by Edward Katsvairo alleged on July 9 police was on an operation to curb illegal mining along Bindura river.

The police spotted the couple and approached them.

The couple was using a wooden dish, axe, hoe, two shovels and two buckets.

Njeva threw the wooden dish in the river and it was flown downstream.

The police managed to recover some of the tools used by the couple in their illegal mining and was brought to court as an exhibit.

