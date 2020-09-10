Six cops arrested for theft

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole/Tarisai Mudahondo

Six armed police officers from Zimbabwe Republic Police, Sanyati were arrested for assault, unlawful entry and theft at a gold dealer's premises yesterday.According to a leaked memo seen by Bulawayo24.com the six were travelling in an unregistered Isuzu armed with riffles on September 10.They first pounced on Luckmore Katsekera (26) who is Simbarashe Chimwaza's driver.Chimwaza is a gold dealer of Nhengu village, Godzi in Kenzamba.The cops allegedly assaulted Katsekera with the but of a riffle on the head, entered into a shop and stole ZWL$200.The cops proceeded to Chimwaza's homestead in their vehicle and people at the house fled upon seeing armed police officers in a speeding vehicleThey broke in the house stole short guns, and USD30 000.The matter is being investigated at Kenzamba police station under RRB number 4407564.