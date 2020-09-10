3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE Chimanimani villagers are on the run after allegedly murdering their 65-year-old female relative accusing her of witchcraft.They allegedly dumped her body in a motor vehicle at their homestead.Police have confirmed Nehumani Munjoma, Dhabhi Munjoma, and Hazel Munjoma, early this month, teamed up and went to Pellah Munjoma's homestead in Maunzani Village under Chief Mutambara in Chimanimani.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the three men ordered the deceased out of her house before taking turns to assault her all over the body using switches, accusing her of taking part in witchcraft rituals.The assault continued until she became unconscious and after realising the deceased was not moving, the trio rushed her to Mutambara hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.However, the suspects are reported to have smuggled the body out of the hospital before dumping it in a motor vehicle at their homestead and fled. Their whereabouts remain unknown.Pellah's body was discovered by another relative Shiba Munjoma (25) who reported the matter at Cashel Valley police station."We have launched a manhunt for the suspects and as police, we advise members of the public to solve their differences amicably rather than resorting to violence," said Kakohwa.