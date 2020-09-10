Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police increase border controls

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police have intensified patrols on illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River where smuggling has become rampant in the last few weeks.

The common illegal crossing points used by criminals to jump the border between South Africa and Zimbabwe include the Spillway, which is located 500 metres east of Beitbridge Border Pos, and Dulivhadzimu Gorge about 3km west of the bridges.

Criminals smuggling groceries were jumping the border to avoid mandatory quarantine and police are arresting between 20 and 30 people at these points, daily.

Police have managed to close down an illegal taxi rank which had been opened by criminals near the DA's Camp in the eastern part of Beitbridge town.

Police officer commanding Beitbridge Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo yesterday said police had impounded eight vehicles from the illegal taxi rank.

"Patrols are in full swing. We are not leaving any stone unturned and we want to strongly warn those involved in criminal activities along the border that the long arm of the law will catch up with them," he said.

He said police have seized 1 110 litres of petrol, bales of clothes and an assortment of groceries and electrical gadgets in recent days being carried across the river at these two points.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

51 mins ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

52 mins ago | 623 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

53 mins ago | 341 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

54 mins ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

54 mins ago | 218 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

55 mins ago | 199 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

56 mins ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

57 mins ago | 84 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

58 mins ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

58 mins ago | 81 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

59 mins ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

59 mins ago | 166 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

60 mins ago | 51 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

1 hr ago | 55 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

1 hr ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

1 hr ago | 195 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

1 hr ago | 84 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Photo of Zimbabwe school goes viral online

22 hrs ago | 14040 Views

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

22 hrs ago | 6066 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

22 hrs ago | 2554 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

22 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 9431 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

23 hrs ago | 5945 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

23 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

23 hrs ago | 1425 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

23 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

23 hrs ago | 815 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days