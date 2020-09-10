Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) struck off the voters' roll, more than 18 000 deceased people  between January and December last year.

ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba said the process of removing deceased persons from the voters' roll was being done in collaboration with the registrar of births and deaths.

Justice Chigumba said this in ZEC's 2019 annual report that was tabled last week in the National Assembly by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

"In line with the constitutional mandate to maintain the voters' roll the commission systematically removed deceased registered voters from the voters roll at periodic intervals. The deceased registered voters' records were extracted from lists of adults aged 18 years and above received from the Registrar General (RG)'s office who passed on between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. The total number of the deceased registered voters removed in 2019 stood at 18 586," said Justice Chigumba.

She said they were conducting voter education at tertiary institutions given that the bulk of voting youths were at colleges and universities.

"The youth constitute about 60 percent of registered voters in Zimbabwe. Researches indicate that the Zimbabwean tertiary institutions accommodate about 37 percent of the registered voters of ages between 18-35 years. This was the basis on which the Commission sought to establish a collaborative framework with tertiary institutions as a way of harnessing the youth component. Partnerships were developed with institutions of higher learning to facilitate the provision of voter education and information from a civic perspective," said Justice Chigumba.

She said following the successful establishment of the ICT network infrastructure linking all commission's offices online export of biometric voter registration data was successfully implemented last year.

"To this end all biometric voter registration kits used for continuous registration were exporting BVR data automatically/online uploading into the Consolidation Server as soon as a voter was registered," she said.

In another report, the Judicial Service Commission said the runaway inflation has taken a toll on civil cases and small claims courts as few cases have been recorded. JSC chairperson, Justice Luke Malaba said this in his annual report that was tabled in the National Assembly.

"The number of small claims filed went down from 12 879 in 2018 to 7 947 during the period under review. This could be as a result of the fact that the jurisdiction of the small claims courts has been rendered negligible by inflationary pressures obtaining in the economy," said Justice Malaba.

He said the magistrates courts handled 101 028 criminal cases countrywide compared to 100 201 cases in 2018.

"The rise in cases is attributed to the spate of public violence cases witnessed at the beginning of 2019 as well as the armed illegal miners arrested towards the close of the year. The decrease in domestic violence cases is notable," said Justice Malaba.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

51 mins ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

52 mins ago | 623 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

53 mins ago | 341 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

54 mins ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

54 mins ago | 218 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

55 mins ago | 199 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

56 mins ago | 133 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

57 mins ago | 84 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

58 mins ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

58 mins ago | 81 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

59 mins ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

59 mins ago | 166 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

60 mins ago | 51 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Police increase border controls

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

1 hr ago | 195 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

1 hr ago | 84 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Photo of Zimbabwe school goes viral online

22 hrs ago | 14040 Views

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

22 hrs ago | 6066 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

22 hrs ago | 2554 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

22 hrs ago | 2300 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 9431 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

23 hrs ago | 5945 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

23 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

23 hrs ago | 1425 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

23 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

23 hrs ago | 815 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days