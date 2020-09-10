Latest News Editor's Choice


Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A member of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Frank Muchengwa, has been suspended for misconduct pending a tribunal that will look into what have been described as "corruption allegations" to see if he can continue holding office.

Comm Muchengwa has been suspended after a complaint of improper conduct was raised against him and President Mnangagwa is now expected to constitute a tribunal to inquire into his fitness to hold office.

Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Mrs Virginia Mabhiza confirmed the development but could not give details on the nature of allegations being levelled against Comm Muchengwa.

She said Zacc was an independent body in terms of the Constitution and disciplinary procedures governing the body were the same as those relating to Judges and the Prosecutor General among others where a tribunal would be set up and make recommendations to the President.

This means Comm Muchengwa is automatically suspended from duty by operation of law pending the outcome of the tribunal's investigation.

"I can confirm that we have received a complaint against Comm Muchengwa related to corruption allegations. In terms of the Constitution, the President will now set up a tribunal to inquire on the allegations and will make the necessary recommendations. Zacc is an independent body in terms of the Constitution and Commissioners are governed the same way as Judges and other independent bodies," said Mrs Mabhiza.

Zacc chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said she had seen correspondence suspending Comm Muchengwa.

"I can only confirm that I saw the correspondences but it is not my office seized with the process," said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

Comm Muchengwa was sworn in by President Mnangagwa in July last year following public interviews that were conducted by Parliament's Standing Rules and Orders Committee chaired by The Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Parliament invited applications and shortlisted people after the resignation of the Commission that was led by Dr Job Whabira. Following the interviews of 38 candidates, Parliament submitted the constitutionally prescribed 12 people from which the President was obliged to appoint eight to sit as members of Zacc.

Other Commissioners that took office were Fungai Jessie Majome, John Makamure, Gabriel Chaibva, Thandiwe Thando Mlobane, Michael Dennis Santi (Rtd Maj) and Kuziva Phineas Murapa, Mabel Ndakaripa Hungwe.

Source - chroncile

