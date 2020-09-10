Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

Latest News Editor's Choice


THE Democratic Alliance (DA) says it now wants President Cyril Ramaphosa not just to request a report from Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula but to act against her and others who transgressed the lockdown regulations.

DA spokesperson on Defence Kobus Marais says lack of observing of social distancing on the military jet during the trip to Zimbabwe is another violation.

A senior African National Congress (ANC) delegation was on the flight to meet Zanu-PF following allegations of human rights violations in Zimbabwe.

Marais alleges that various other regulations were transgressed.

"The DA is very upset by the revelations that the minster has seemingly not adhered to the lockdown regulations. And have transgressed many-many laws of our country. It is clear that the minister also did not consult with the Minister of Finance (Tito Mboweni) before she allowed private individuals to accompany her on a VVIP jet from the South African Airforce."

"This is unacceptable and we now demand that the President does not commission just another investigation and a report, but act decisively in terms of his responsibility and his accountability and the powers that are within his office that he must now act in the best interest of South Africa and also our SA National Defence Force," explains Marais.

Meanwhile, eNCA TV reports:

The Defence Ministry is having a tough time explaining why several senior ANC members flew in an air force plane to Zimbabwe.

There is a ban on international travel under lockdown level two regulations.

The flight had several civilians on board for a meeting with Zanu-PF.

"The fact of the matter is that this is not a decision taken by the minister of defence, the government of this country sent envoys to Zimbabwe.

"The national interest is determined by government who then sends whoever it deems fit," said Ministry spokesperson, Siphiwe Dlamini.

On Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa gave Defence Minister, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, two days to give a full report on the matter to him.

Source - SABC

