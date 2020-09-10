Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party says it is optimistic that Zimbabwe will soon come out of the economic woods and transform into another Singapore.

Top Zanu-PF official and former presidential adviser Christopher Mutsvangwa made the remarks during a Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) virtual conference at the weekend.

The meeting also analysed the economic impact of Finance minister Mthuli Ncube's Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) which ends in December this year.

Its strategic clusters include governance, macro-economic stability, re-engagement, inclusive growth, infrastructure and utilities and social development.

The TSP also introduced austerity measures and a 2% electronic money transaction tax.

Mutsvangwa hailed the TSP as a major success, but accused the opposition MDC Alliance of running down councils under its control, hence retarding development.

"In Bulawayo, factories have been taken away by churches and it is an indictment on those local authorities and the political parties that have put those local authorities into power, and that is why cities have rotten in this country," Mutsvangwa said.

"We have never had a challenge of foreign currency in this country, but the economy was engineered when money changed from paper to digital."

In apparent reference to Econet's mobile money's dominance on the financial market, Mutsvangwa said: "One company was allowed to become the central banker. We saw the madness of mobile money when the company became the new central bank until recently, when the President decided that action should be taken."

He continued: "We are now properly regulating mobile money platforms and the money market and it will turn Zimbabwe into a Singapore. We have to start by debunking the myth that the Rhodesian economy was a model that must be followed."

But other participants said Ncube's austerity measures had impoverished most Zimbabweans.

"But the TSP has not tried to take into account social aspects and so we have seen the worsening situation as a result of austerity measures that have not tried to address social matters in the country. We cannot say they have succeeded on social needs when society is underfunded," said Cornelius Dube from the Zimbabwe Economic and Policy  Analysis and Research Unit.

On currency stability, Dube said Zimbabwe was still at a nascent stage in terms of the foreign currency auction system where only the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe was the key player.

"If we have the private sector as sellers at the auction floor, then we have reached the mark," he said.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

1 hr ago | 711 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

1 hr ago | 959 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

1 hr ago | 532 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 277 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

1 hr ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

1 hr ago | 84 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Police increase border controls

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

1 hr ago | 259 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

1 hr ago | 95 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

1 hr ago | 105 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

8 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

8 hrs ago | 835 Views

Photo of Zimbabwe school goes viral online

22 hrs ago | 14154 Views

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

22 hrs ago | 6108 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

22 hrs ago | 2560 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

22 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 9489 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

23 hrs ago | 5979 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

23 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

23 hrs ago | 1434 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

23 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

24 hrs ago | 819 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days