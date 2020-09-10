Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
CHAOS erupted at Zanu-PF Mashonaland East provincial offices in Marondera on Saturday after a top official allegedly attempted to bypass elections and impose district co-ordinating committee (DCC) candidates.

Tempers flared after provincial secretary for legal affairs Jeremiah Chiwetu announced that the party leadership had agreed to let Marondera East get the DCC chairmanship with Marondera Central providing the deputy chair.

Chiwetu also announced that the treasurer would be drawn from Marondera East, while Marondera West would take charge of the commissariat.

This did not go down well with the delegates, who protested against the decision, equating it to imposition of candidates.

"This is unfair. Who did you consult? Why are you allocating the posts by constituencies instead of a free election? Every person is entitled to contest in any position and that is what we want. Who said we want the chairmanship to go to Marondera East constituency? As it stands, it means the elections are over because the leadership has imposed everything?" shouted an unidentified female delegate.

Provincial youth league boss Kelvin Mutsvairo reminded the leadership to follow directives given by the politburo.

"I read a circular from the highest office and we really need to follow whatever is in it. People are allowed to contest in any position and the same applies to those who are going to vote, they will vote for their preferred candidates. Let us not divert from what is in this circular," he said.

Zanu-PF is set to hold its DCC elections any time soon with candidates being chosen by secret ballot.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

1 hr ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

1 hr ago | 1014 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

1 hr ago | 550 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 332 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

1 hr ago | 245 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

1 hr ago | 86 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Police increase border controls

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

1 hr ago | 268 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

1 hr ago | 97 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

8 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Photo of Zimbabwe school goes viral online

22 hrs ago | 14163 Views

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

22 hrs ago | 6110 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

22 hrs ago | 2561 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

22 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 9492 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

23 hrs ago | 5982 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

23 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

23 hrs ago | 1435 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

24 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

24 hrs ago | 819 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days