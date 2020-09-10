Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has confirmed that there is a plot from within the ruling Zanu-PF party to unseat him, but dared his detractors to dream on.

Addressing a Midlands provincial co-ordinating committee meeting in Gweru on Saturday, Mnangagwa said he was aware that some members from his faction-torn party were burning the midnight oil plotting to dethrone him, but warned that their machinations would be crushed as he was firmly in control of both the ruling party and government.

"Go on and mislead each other. You can even ask your wife to chant your slogan say-ing forward with my husband. But when you go out of the house, you begin to say forward with Zanu-PF, forward with central committee of Zanu PE Forget about those ambitions," said Mnangagwa, who rose to power after toppling his long time boss, the late Robert Mugabe, through a 2017 military coup.

This came amid reports that a faction within the ruling party was plotting to replace him with his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga has, however, denied harbouring ambitions to topple his principal. The startling revelations by Mnangagwa came barely a week after exiled former Cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo tweeted that some Zanu-PF top officials secretly met in Harare to plot his ouster.

Mnangagwa's government is facing a lot of challenges that include a deepening economic and political crisis that has forced South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to dispatch two sets of African National Congress envoys to Harare within a month to try to douse the flames.

But Zanu-PF has insisted that the country is not in a crisis.

In his Saturday address, the Zanu-PF leader urged party commissar Victor Matemadanda to publicly chastise party members harbouring ambitions to take over power from him. "Commissar, tell people that if you dream being leader of the country, you have had a nightmare," Mnangagwa said.

"As soon as you wake up, brew some traditional beer and pay rites to your ancestors. Tell your ancestors that you have had a bad omen and ask them why they allow such bad dreams in your life.

"We got this teaching (of not plotting against a sitting leader) from (the late Zanla commander Josiah Magama Tongagara) Tongo long back, but we have not forgotten it.

"Zanu-PF should never, never shy away from doing that which is in the interest of the majority. We must never be swayed by individuals who pursue personal or sectional interests," he added.

"We must know that the strength of the party is in the mobilisation of masses. The power of the party is in the people, not in Mnangagwa, not in the commissar. The power of the chairman is in the people. If people tell him to go, can he refuse?" Mnangagwa asked rhetorically.

"As a revolutionary party, we should never deviate from our revolutionary past. The revolution is our DNA ... Do not let go your membership of Zanu-PF when it is night then claim it is during daylight."

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

1 hr ago | 654 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

1 hr ago | 501 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 302 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

1 hr ago | 77 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Police increase border controls

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

1 hr ago | 242 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

1 hr ago | 92 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

8 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

8 hrs ago | 831 Views

Photo of Zimbabwe school goes viral online

22 hrs ago | 14133 Views

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

22 hrs ago | 6101 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

22 hrs ago | 2557 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

22 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 9477 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

23 hrs ago | 5977 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

23 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

23 hrs ago | 1433 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

23 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

24 hrs ago | 819 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days