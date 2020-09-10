Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Please donate! If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider

Donate with PayPal If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says his party is now more than ready to march to State House to wrest power after 21 years of "a rough and difficult" journey littered with betrayal and deception.Speaking during the burial of one of the party's founding members, Kuwadzana MP Miriam Mushayi at Maumbe in Magunje on Saturday, Chamisa said they were now determined to reach their political destination."Yes, there are tribulations when one embarks on a journey. Here and there, one staggers along the way. Here and there, one meets devouring animals in these African political journeys," he said."We have encountered so many problems even up to this day, but the good part is that whenever one embarks on a journey and continues in the face of all the difficulties one is assured to reach the destination."Our final destination is the State House and the State House is within our reach. We will get there because we have been in the struggle for too long."Chamisa attacked the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T for betraying the people's struggle, saying during any democratic struggle, some faint-hearted fall by the wayside while others decided to sell-out the struggle for the love of money."But some, when they got weary, they sold out because of the love of money and that (money) they got it from Madam Kwaramba's party," he said in apparent reference to Zanu-PF MP Goodluck Kwaramba (proportional representation) who was among the mourners.Chamisa added: "That is the problem with all revolutions. If it takes time, some will sell-out. It's not new, but some of us we will soldier on in this struggle. It is not about mercenaries, but about missionaries."Mushayi, who died on Monday, left behind a husband and two children who live in the United Kingdom.