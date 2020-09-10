Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says his party is now more than ready to march to State House to wrest power after 21 years of "a rough and difficult" journey littered with betrayal and deception.

Speaking during the burial of one of the party's founding members, Kuwadzana MP Miriam Mushayi at Maumbe in Magunje on Saturday, Chamisa said they were now determined to reach their political destination.

"Yes, there are tribulations when one embarks on a journey. Here and there, one staggers along the way. Here and there, one meets devouring animals in these African political journeys," he said.

"We have encountered so many problems even up to this day, but the good part is that whenever one embarks on a journey and continues in the face of all the difficulties one is assured to reach the destination.

"Our final destination is the State House and the State House is within our reach. We will get there because we have been in the struggle for too long."

Chamisa attacked the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T for betraying the people's struggle, saying during any democratic struggle, some faint-hearted fall by the wayside while others decided to sell-out the struggle for the love of money.

"But some, when they got weary, they sold out because of the love of money and that (money) they got it from Madam Kwaramba's party," he said in apparent reference to Zanu-PF MP Goodluck Kwaramba (proportional representation) who was among the mourners.

Chamisa added: "That is the problem with all revolutions. If it takes time, some will sell-out. It's not new, but some of us we will soldier on in this struggle. It is not about mercenaries, but about missionaries."

Mushayi, who died on Monday, left behind a husband and two children who live in the United Kingdom.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

1 hr ago | 857 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

1 hr ago | 479 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

1 hr ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 292 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 250 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

1 hr ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

1 hr ago | 218 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

1 hr ago | 75 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Police increase border controls

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

1 hr ago | 237 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

1 hr ago | 92 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

8 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

8 hrs ago | 831 Views

Photo of Zimbabwe school goes viral online

22 hrs ago | 14125 Views

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

22 hrs ago | 6098 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

22 hrs ago | 2557 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

22 hrs ago | 2312 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

22 hrs ago | 9473 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

23 hrs ago | 5976 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

23 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

23 hrs ago | 1431 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

23 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

23 hrs ago | 819 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days