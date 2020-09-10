News / National
Clinical trial of new Covid-19 herb starts
11 secs ago | Views
Some local doctors on Friday launched clinical tests in Masvingo to ascertain the effectiveness a of a powder made from local herbs, against Covid-19.
The powder, called Bhanan'ana, was discovered by prominent herbalist Dr Kenneth Chivizhe.
Dr Chivizhe will be conducting the tests with the assistance of Dr Tichaona Sithole under the supervision of the Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe executive secretary, Mr Tendai Kureya.
Donate with PayPal
Dr Chivizhe will be conducting the tests with the assistance of Dr Tichaona Sithole under the supervision of the Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe executive secretary, Mr Tendai Kureya.
Please donate!If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald