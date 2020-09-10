Latest News Editor's Choice


Clinical trial of new Covid-19 herb starts

by Staff reporter
Some local doctors on Friday launched clinical tests in Masvingo to ascertain the effectiveness a of a powder made from local herbs, against Covid-19.

The powder, called Bhanan'ana, was discovered by prominent herbalist Dr Kenneth Chivizhe.

Dr Chivizhe will be conducting the tests with the assistance of Dr Tichaona Sithole under the supervision of the Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe executive secretary, Mr Tendai Kureya.

Source - the herald

