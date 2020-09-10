Sikhala health is deteriorating

News / National

Lawyers for MDC deputy chairman Job Sikhala say the legislator's health continues to deteriorate in remand prison after he was barred from accessing a private doctor.Sikhala's lawyer Harrison Nkomo said that his legs were swollen.However, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service spokesperson Meya Khanyenzi said Sikhala had not requested for medical attention.Sikhala's bail appeal at the High Court is expected to be heard today before Justice Erica Ndewere.