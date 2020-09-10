Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala health is deteriorating

by Staff reporter
6 secs ago | Views
Lawyers for MDC deputy chairman Job Sikhala say the legislator's health continues to deteriorate in remand prison after he was barred from accessing a private doctor.

Sikhala's lawyer Harrison Nkomo said that his legs were swollen.

However, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service spokesperson Meya Khanyenzi said Sikhala had not requested for medical attention.

Sikhala's bail appeal at the High Court is expected to be heard today before Justice Erica Ndewere.


Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Clinical trial of new Covid-19 herb starts

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Chin'ono says 'international pressure saved me'

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

1 hr ago | 863 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

1 hr ago | 1171 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

1 hr ago | 636 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 382 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

1 hr ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

1 hr ago | 273 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

1 hr ago | 96 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Police increase border controls

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

1 hr ago | 294 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

1 hr ago | 104 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

9 hrs ago | 843 Views

Photo of Zimbabwe school goes viral online

22 hrs ago | 14209 Views

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

22 hrs ago | 6135 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

22 hrs ago | 2567 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

22 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 9525 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

23 hrs ago | 6000 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

24 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

24 hrs ago | 1438 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

24 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

24 hrs ago | 822 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days