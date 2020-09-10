Zanu-PF big guns fight over SA help

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sharp differences have emerged in Zanu-PF over the push by South Africa and ANC to help end Zimbabwe's decades-long crises.At the same time, political analysts said the differences had nothing to do with national interest, but the politics of survival.Zanu-PF insiders said that the party was not speaking with one voice and that differences are now playing out in the open as some have resisted the coming in of the South Africans while others have welcomed them.Secretary of external affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi said that ANC had no mandate to meet the opposition and civil society organisations while secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said the SA party would meet with opposition in the future.Meanwhile the South African Communist Party first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila has hit out at the Zimbabwean Government and Zanu-PF for its growing authoritarianism, a stance that contradicts that of its alliance partner, the ANC.Mapaila said it was a pipe dream for any revolutionary movement to think they could achieve any objectives without their people.