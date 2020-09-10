Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South African Communist Party slams Zanu-PF over growing authoritarianism

by Staff reporter
25 secs ago | Views
The SACP's first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila has hit out at the Zimbabwean government and Zanu-PF for its "growing authoritarianism", a stance that contradicts that of its alliance partner, the ANC.

Commenting on the Zanu-PF government during a virtual media briefing in a post central committee meeting, Mapaila said it was a pipe dream for any revolutionary movement to think they could achieve any objectives without their people.

"There is growing authoritarianism in Zimbabwe which we reject with the contempt it deserves. Particularly from our comrades in Zanu-PF. We don't think a revolutionary movement should decline in its ethos and democratic practices in the manner that is happening, whilst denying it, we see that many Zimbabweans are running away from their own country," he said.

Mapaila's statement was in stark contrast to that of the ANC's, which denied that neighbouring Zimbabwe was facing a crisis.

In its return from an overnight visit to the country last week to meet with Zanu-PF leaders, the ANC, led by secretary-general Ace Magashule, said Zimbabwe's problems were a "challenge" rather than a "crisis".

The opposition party in Zimbabwe, the MDC, accused the Zanu-PF government of escalating abductions, torture and the wrongful imprisonment of the government's critics.

Bloomberg reported that aid agencies estimated that 60% of Zimbabweans would need help finding food by April 2021. The country also faced medicine and water shortages - with annual inflation running at 837%.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - news24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF big guns fight over SA help

1 min ago | 0 Views

Sikhala health is deteriorating

1 min ago | 0 Views

Clinical trial of new Covid-19 herb starts

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chin'ono says 'international pressure saved me'

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

1 hr ago | 884 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

1 hr ago | 1201 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

1 hr ago | 651 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

1 hr ago | 348 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

1 hr ago | 280 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

1 hr ago | 98 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Police increase border controls

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

1 hr ago | 299 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

1 hr ago | 108 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

9 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

9 hrs ago | 847 Views

Photo of Zimbabwe school goes viral online

22 hrs ago | 14221 Views

Mnangagwa's planned Bhalagwe visit mischievious, insensitive, disrespectful and insulting

22 hrs ago | 6142 Views

Zanu PF has dismally failed

22 hrs ago | 2569 Views

'SA has no role to play, it is controlled by white men,' says Chinamasa - fighting dirty, as usual

23 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Joshua Nkomo's dislike and disdain for Emmerson Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 9528 Views

Six cops arrested for theft

23 hrs ago | 6005 Views

Couple nabbed for 'illegal mining'

24 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Man arrested for bashing 'thief' with iron bar

24 hrs ago | 1438 Views

'Prostitute' daughter stones dad

24 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Woman in hot soup over a $1

24 hrs ago | 823 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days