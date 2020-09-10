Man removes daughter's panties inspects virginity

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Chiwaridzo suburb in Bindura is in trouble after he allegedly removed his 18-year-old daughter's panties to check if she is still a virgin.The father who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim appeared before Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati and was granted $500 bail for the charge.The state-led by Patience Chair alleged that sometime in August night the father called his daughter in his room while holding a torch he removed her panties and used the torch to see her private parts.He told her that he was checking if she was still a virgin.He inspected her and ordered her to leave the room.The matter continues on October 1.