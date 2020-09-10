Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man removes daughter's panties inspects virginity

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
A 43-YEAR-OLD man from Chiwaridzo suburb in Bindura is in trouble after he allegedly removed his 18-year-old daughter's panties to check if she is still a virgin.

The father who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim appeared before Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati and was granted $500 bail for the charge.

The state-led by Patience Chair alleged that sometime in August night the father called his daughter in his room while holding a torch he removed her panties and used the torch to see her private parts.

He told her that he was checking if she was still a virgin.

He inspected her and ordered her to leave the room.

The matter continues on October 1.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo to be deported back to Zimbabwe? - 'How CIO works'

3 hrs ago | 4571 Views

Open letter to Sofa Hospital Bulawayo - Customer complaint

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

CR17 donor scores R1.5 billion Eskom contract

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

Barbara Gonzalez ready to make Simba roar across Africa

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

South African Communist Party slams Zanu-PF over growing authoritarianism

4 hrs ago | 635 Views

Zanu-PF big guns fight over SA help

4 hrs ago | 2143 Views

Sikhala health is deteriorating

4 hrs ago | 2514 Views

Clinical trial of new Covid-19 herb starts

4 hrs ago | 613 Views

Chin'ono says 'international pressure saved me'

4 hrs ago | 864 Views

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

5 hrs ago | 3953 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

5 hrs ago | 4218 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

5 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

5 hrs ago | 970 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

5 hrs ago | 661 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

5 hrs ago | 445 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

5 hrs ago | 495 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

5 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

5 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

5 hrs ago | 427 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Police increase border controls

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

5 hrs ago | 984 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

12 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

12 hrs ago | 967 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days