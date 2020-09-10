'There is a crisis in Zimbabwe' South African leader says

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Please donate! If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider

Donate with PayPal If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!

South African Communist Party Secretary Bonginkosi Emmanuel Blade Nzimande says Zimabbwe has a crisis and the South African government must acknowledge that reality.Nzimande was addressing his party's online Central Committee meeting in Johannesburg on Sunday."The Central Committee expressed solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe, many of whom found themselves with no other option but to leave or flee the country. South Africa is host to most of them, and is, in many ways, directed impacted by the crisis in Zimbabwe. The assertions that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe are nothing but a denial of the self-evident truth. In fact, you don't even have to go Zimbabwe to see the crisis; you only have to go to our informal settlements in South Africa to see how many Zimbabweans, who are trying to make an honest living for their families, have had to come to South Africa to make a living because of the crisis we have there." Nzimande said.Watch the full video below: