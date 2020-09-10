Iran plot to bomb American Embassy in South Africa exposed

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Iranian government is reportedly weighing an assassination attempt against US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks. A story about a US intelligence report has been referenced by two officials who are familiar with the intelligence.It suggests an attack on Ambassador Marks is one of several alleged options officials believe Iran's government is considering in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani in January.US officials are said to have been aware of a general threat against the Ambassador for some time but this has become more specific in recent weeks. The report indicates that her personal friendship with President Donald Trump might have been a consideration for the Iranians in their alleged targeting of her.Watch the video below: