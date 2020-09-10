News / National
Obert Mpofu invites Zimbabweans to join the ZANU PF #JerusalemaDanceChallenge
3 hrs ago
ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Obert Moses Mpofu has invited Zimbabweans to join the party in doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge which has taken the world by storm.
Posting on Twitter, Mpofu said, "I am getting calls that we should take up the Jerusalema Challenge at the @ZANUPF_Official H.Q. Who wants to join us?"
Other organisations that have done the challenge include ZBC and Mtetwa and Nyambirai law firm.
Released on 29 November 2019, the upbeat gospel-inspired house song gained positive responses from South Africans following its music video release in December. Between 1 January and 9 July 2020, there were just under 22,000 social media mentions on the song, with Nigeria being the top country to contribute to these global social media mentions, due to a remix of the song that featured Nigerian singer, Burna Boy. Following Nigeria in leading global social media mentions of the song were the United States of America and South Africa respectively as the song began to pick up popularity and the music video began to go viral online.
Source - Byo24News