Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires Beitbridge Mayor

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T Acting President has recalled Mayor of Beitbridge Councillor Morgan Ncube, Granger Nyoni of ward 5 and Tore Angeline of Ward 6 in Beitbridge Municipality.

The Minister of Local Government July Moyo has instructed the town clerk to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that there are vacancies that have arisen in those wards.

Khupe also recalled 11 Councillors in Harare City Council.




Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Reverend Lucy Natasha hosts Prophet Isaiah Sovi for a mega service

1 hr ago | 173 Views

If I had married that man, I would be dead by now!

1 hr ago | 588 Views

Boris Conservatism: law protects in-group but does not bind, it binds out-group but does not protect = essence Zanu PF thuggery

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

The light shines at the end of the tunnel - MLF

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

You can't continue to lie in this era of technology

3 hrs ago | 886 Views

Obert Mpofu invites Zimbabweans to join the ZANU PF #JerusalemaDanceChallenge

3 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint new Minister of Industry

6 hrs ago | 4484 Views

Iran plot to bomb American Embassy in South Africa exposed

6 hrs ago | 2433 Views

'There is a crisis in Zimbabwe' South African leader says

6 hrs ago | 4029 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 11 MDC Alliance Councillors

7 hrs ago | 5735 Views

Meet the CIO Boss who specialises in chemical weapons and nuclear energy

8 hrs ago | 6816 Views

Man removes daughter's panties inspects virginity

9 hrs ago | 4048 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be deported back to Zimbabwe? - 'How CIO works'

11 hrs ago | 11432 Views

Open letter to Sofa Hospital Bulawayo - Customer complaint

11 hrs ago | 1517 Views

CR17 donor scores R1.5 billion Eskom contract

11 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Barbara Gonzalez ready to make Simba roar across Africa

11 hrs ago | 965 Views

South African Communist Party slams Zanu-PF over growing authoritarianism

11 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Zanu-PF big guns fight over SA help

11 hrs ago | 3973 Views

Sikhala health is deteriorating

11 hrs ago | 5934 Views

Clinical trial of new Covid-19 herb starts

11 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Chin'ono says 'international pressure saved me'

11 hrs ago | 2567 Views

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

13 hrs ago | 7253 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

13 hrs ago | 8530 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

13 hrs ago | 4200 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

13 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

13 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

13 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

13 hrs ago | 911 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

13 hrs ago | 694 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

13 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

13 hrs ago | 706 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

13 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

13 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

13 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

13 hrs ago | 725 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

13 hrs ago | 482 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

13 hrs ago | 330 Views

Police increase border controls

13 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe in its own league

13 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mthuli Ncube unveils foreign currency income tax thresholds

13 hrs ago | 2523 Views

High ranking UAE official jets in

13 hrs ago | 513 Views

3 men on the run after killing relative over witchcraft

13 hrs ago | 542 Views

Beware a woman sc Beware a woman scorned - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

20 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Fact finding mission that never was

20 hrs ago | 1117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days