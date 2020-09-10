News / National
BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires Beitbridge Mayor
2 hrs ago
MDC-T Acting President has recalled Mayor of Beitbridge Councillor Morgan Ncube, Granger Nyoni of ward 5 and Tore Angeline of Ward 6 in Beitbridge Municipality.
The Minister of Local Government July Moyo has instructed the town clerk to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that there are vacancies that have arisen in those wards.
Khupe also recalled 11 Councillors in Harare City Council.
Source - Byo24News