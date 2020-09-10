BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires Beitbridge Mayor

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Please donate! If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider

Donate with PayPal If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!

MDC-T Acting President has recalled Mayor of Beitbridge Councillor Morgan Ncube, Granger Nyoni of ward 5 and Tore Angeline of Ward 6 in Beitbridge Municipality.The Minister of Local Government July Moyo has instructed the town clerk to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that there are vacancies that have arisen in those wards.Khupe also recalled 11 Councillors in Harare City Council.