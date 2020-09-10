Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Chamisa visits Jacob Ngarivhume

by Mandla Ndlovu
MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa visited Transparency Zimbabwe Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume at his home as a form of showing solidarity.

Said Chamisa, "Today I visited a Cde and brother in the faith, Jacob Ngarivhume at his home. We had a revolutionary and comradely exchange.I also accompanied President Ngarivhume to the local police station for his routine bail conditions reporting. The March is not ended."

Chamisa and Ngarivhume belong to the same church the Apostolic Faith Mission Church.






