Zapu urges ANC to be tough with Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Please donate! If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider

Donate with PayPal If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!

OPPOSITION party Zapu has pleaded with South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC), to do more to ensure that the ruling Zanu-PF is brought to order.Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said the ANC should muster its courage when dealing with Zanu-PF."We pray the ANC and the South African government find the courage to bluntly and frankly call Zanu-PF to order and abandon its entitled stance on all matters on Zimbabwe," said Maphosa."We also pray that Sadc countries also come to the party and assist Zimbabweans as we try to extricate ourselves from the bondage of Zanu-PF."Maphosa said the stance taken by the ANC after the closed doors meeting with Zanu-PF leaders gave confidence that the efforts would be all-inclusive."We remain hopeful and confident the ANC and the South African government will be adamant on the need for an honest and inclusive process."Anything short of an all-inclusive engagement will be viewed as another of the many ploys to pacify the desperate nation of Zimbabwe, and Zapu is confident the ANC will not be tricked into such by the sly and dishonest Zanu-PF pretenders," added Maphosa.