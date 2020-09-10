Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man killed over woman

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A GWANDA man has been arrested for allegedly ganging up with two accomplices, who are still at large, and beat up a man to death in a dispute over a woman.

Alfred Moyo (21) from Guyu area was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Lerato Nyathi. He was remanded in custody to September 18.

Prosecuting, Ms Ethel Mahachi said on August 10 Moyo met Ntuthuko Nyoni at Guyu Business Centre and accused him of snatching his girlfriend.

"Nyoni dismissed the allegations and threatened to stab Moyo with a knife if he continued making them. Moyo later left the business centre and went home. He later returned to the business centre at around 8PM and teamed up with his two friends who are still at large.

"They assaulted Nyoni several times with a knobkerrie and axe handle and further stabbed him with a spear on the head. Nyoni sustained serious injuries and died on the following day while admitted to Mpilo Hospital," she said.

In another incident a Bulilima man has been arrested after he allegedly struck his cousin with an axe in a dispute over gum poles.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Saturday at around 2PM in Goba area. He said Nkosilathi Nondo (56) attacked his brother Mr Zwelithini Hondo (53) for confronting him over gum poles that he had cut from his field.

"I can confirm that we recorded an attempted murder case which occurred in Goba farming lands in Bulilima. Nkosilathi Nondo went to his cousin's field Mr Zwelithini Hondo and cut down gum poles in the morning. In the afternoon Mr Hondo saw the gum poles at his cousin's homestead and knew that they belonged to him. Mr Hondo took a scotch cart and loaded the gum poles with an intention to take them to his homestead.

"Nondo saw him which resulted in an altercation. He armed himself with an axe and struck Mr Hondo with it on the forehead. He also struck him on the back with a knobkerrie. Mr Hondo sustained some injuries as a result of the attack and was taken to Plumtree District Hospital where he is in a stable condition while Nondo was arrested," he said.

Chief Insp Ndebele urged members of the public to desist from engaging in violence when faced with disputes. He said people had to find amicable ways to resolve their differences of engage third parties.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

2 hrs ago | 979 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

2 hrs ago | 884 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to prioritise Presidential campaigns

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe Ndlovu suspended

2 hrs ago | 924 Views

Misheck Sibanda set for exit in retirement age shake-up

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

Zapu urges ANC to be tough with Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa visits Jacob Ngarivhume

3 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Reverend Lucy Natasha hosts Prophet Isaiah Sovi for a mega service

4 hrs ago | 363 Views

If I had married that man, I would be dead by now!

4 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Boris Conservatism: law protects in-group but does not bind, it binds out-group but does not protect = essence Zanu PF thuggery

5 hrs ago | 303 Views

The light shines at the end of the tunnel - MLF

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires Beitbridge Mayor

5 hrs ago | 3174 Views

You can't continue to lie in this era of technology

6 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Obert Mpofu invites Zimbabweans to join the ZANU PF #JerusalemaDanceChallenge

6 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Mnangagwa told to appoint new Minister of Industry

9 hrs ago | 5160 Views

Iran plot to bomb American Embassy in South Africa exposed

9 hrs ago | 2700 Views

'There is a crisis in Zimbabwe' South African leader says

9 hrs ago | 4568 Views

BREAKING: Thokozani Khupe fires 11 MDC Alliance Councillors

10 hrs ago | 6182 Views

Meet the CIO Boss who specialises in chemical weapons and nuclear energy

11 hrs ago | 8378 Views

Man removes daughter's panties inspects virginity

12 hrs ago | 4247 Views

Jonathan Moyo to be deported back to Zimbabwe? - 'How CIO works'

14 hrs ago | 12133 Views

Open letter to Sofa Hospital Bulawayo - Customer complaint

14 hrs ago | 1600 Views

CR17 donor scores R1.5 billion Eskom contract

14 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Barbara Gonzalez ready to make Simba roar across Africa

14 hrs ago | 996 Views

South African Communist Party slams Zanu-PF over growing authoritarianism

14 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Zanu-PF big guns fight over SA help

14 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Sikhala health is deteriorating

14 hrs ago | 6425 Views

Clinical trial of new Covid-19 herb starts

14 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Chin'ono says 'international pressure saved me'

14 hrs ago | 2797 Views

Chamisa says, 'State House within reach'

16 hrs ago | 7706 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'No one can dethrone me'

16 hrs ago | 9339 Views

G40 kingpins scoff at extradition threat

16 hrs ago | 4562 Views

Tempers flare over Zanu-PF DCC polls

16 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Zimbabwe to be another Singapore, says Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 2791 Views

Nigerian youths to petition Mnangagwa over rights abuses

16 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Woza engages Parly over schools opening

16 hrs ago | 937 Views

Bulawayo council admits pumping bacteria-infected water

16 hrs ago | 735 Views

Omalayitsha falsifying papers, claims Zimra

16 hrs ago | 823 Views

Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF must not ransom the country to their greed

16 hrs ago | 753 Views

Ramaphosa's ANC delegation to Zimbabwe, violated Covid-19 rules

16 hrs ago | 799 Views

Mnangagwa honours General Mtshana Khumalo with National hero status

16 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Zimra increases cargo check enforcement at border post

16 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zacc Commissioner suspended over corruption

16 hrs ago | 768 Views

Fake abductions: New tool for regime change

16 hrs ago | 497 Views

18 000 dead voters struck off roll

16 hrs ago | 342 Views

Police increase border controls

16 hrs ago | 293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days