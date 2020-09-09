Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF Politburo will deal with rogue senior party members who are manipulating the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) election process for their personal glory, Zanu-PF secretary for Commissariat Victor Matemadanda has said.  

Zanu-PF has started the process of setting up DCC structures in the remaining eight provinces. The party has already set up DCC structures in Harare and Bulawayo, with the restructuring of the two metropolitan provinces underway.

Matemadanda warned party members not to influence the outcome of the DCC elections as this amounted to indiscipline.

"I am happy about the developments so far. We sent our circulars and the initial Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCC) were conducted by the Politburo members. Over the past weekend they were inter-district meetings in most of the districts, but not all districts managed to collect the CVs. Information we have is that by Thursday or Friday this week they will be through,'' he said.

However, Matemadanda said some districts had some people manipulating the process for their preferred candidates.

"I am going to compile a report for the Politburo and give a list of those that are involved in the manipulation and then the Politburo will decide what to do with them.  Surely, I did not expect that and the party was not expecting it, especially from provincial leaders. This has consequences on their future. No one is happy about this," said Matemadanda.

He warned that the DCC structures are not for individuals, or for imposition of candidates. In Mashonaland West, the affected districts are Chegutu, Kadoma and Muzvezve.

"We received reports in Chegutu where a party member tried to impose himself. I am going there (tomorrow) today to collect the CVs," In Manicaland, disturbances occurred in Buhera district where some respectable top officials were said to have been involved.

"I did not expect that behaviour from them. We are going to collect the CVs in Buhera District. All the constituencies in Buhera were not done well. We are going to take the CVs ourselves on Friday. Everyone who wants to contest should bring their CVs. People who are collecting the CVs have no authority to disqualify an interested member. Their duty is to collect CVs only," he emphasised.

Buhera district, he said was the worst district in defying party directives. In Mashonaland East, some of the affected areas are Mutoko, Mudzi, Goromonzi, and Marondera. In Midlands, Zvishavane, Mberengwa, Gweru, Vungu and Chiundura are some of the affected areas.

"For Vungu, it is disturbing that some Central Committee members had been campaigning for their preferred candidates, when they were supposed to put order in the constituency. They will be made accountable for what they have done.

"We do not have a provincial leadership or members of the CC segregating members of the party preferring others ahead of others. We are not going to tolerate it." In Matabeleland South, Bulilima was affected.

"Members of Parliament sent their vehicles to collect CVs.

"That is a wrong procedure. Members were afraid that their CVs will be dumped on the way. Our team is going to make sure that everyone interested is going to be registered so that they get involved in the elections," said Matemadanda.

Turning to Mashonaland Central, Matemadanda said there was conflicting information which needed to be verified. He commended Matabeleland North and Masvingo provinces for being exemplary.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

3 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

4 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1015 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 3929 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

4 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

4 hrs ago | 700 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

4 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

4 hrs ago | 654 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

4 hrs ago | 1205 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

5 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

5 hrs ago | 1461 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

5 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

5 hrs ago | 1324 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

5 hrs ago | 943 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

5 hrs ago | 241 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

5 hrs ago | 483 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

5 hrs ago | 899 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 1995 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

5 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Private schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

5 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

5 hrs ago | 1494 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

5 hrs ago | 355 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

5 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

5 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

15 hrs ago | 3094 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

15 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

15 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

15 hrs ago | 2863 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

15 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to prioritise Presidential campaigns

15 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zimbabwe Ndlovu suspended

15 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Misheck Sibanda set for exit in retirement age shake-up

15 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Man killed over woman

15 hrs ago | 728 Views

Zapu urges ANC to be tough with Zanu-PF

15 hrs ago | 306 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days