Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's trial continued yesterday in camera at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Mphoko is facing criminal abuse of office charges after he allegedly instructed some police officers to release former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) acting chief executive Moses Juma from police cells.

Prosecutor Mr Lovett Masuku successfully applied to have the trial be heard in camera citing need to protect State's secrets.

In his application Mr Masuku told Harare regional magistrate Mr Trynois Utahwashe that he agreed with Mphoko's lawyers to have the proceedings heard in camera.

Said Mr Masuku: "The State is of the view that proceedings should be heard in camera, the basis for the application is that the evidence likely to be adduced will not be good in terms of State security."

Responding to the State's application, Mphoko's lawyer Advocate Thembinkosi Magwaliba insisted that the accused person's immediate family should be present during the trial saying he cannot be cut off from his family members.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

42 secs ago | 0 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

25 mins ago | 156 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

28 mins ago | 86 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

34 mins ago | 105 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

39 mins ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

4 hrs ago | 1660 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

4 hrs ago | 3997 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1188 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 4583 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

5 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

5 hrs ago | 788 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

5 hrs ago | 518 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

5 hrs ago | 774 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

5 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

6 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

6 hrs ago | 1621 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

6 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

6 hrs ago | 576 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

6 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

6 hrs ago | 1011 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

6 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

6 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

6 hrs ago | 611 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Private schools reopen

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

6 hrs ago | 581 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

6 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

6 hrs ago | 1649 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

6 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

16 hrs ago | 3128 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 4989 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

16 hrs ago | 2444 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

16 hrs ago | 2884 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2339 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days