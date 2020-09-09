Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman hacks hubby to death

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 40-YEAR-OLD Chivhu woman appeared in court yesterday facing a murder charge after she fatally struck her husband with an axe following a domestic dispute.

Chenai Togara of Chikovero village in Chief Nyoka's area was not asked to plead to the murder of her husband Benjamin Sambara (45).

Chivhu magistrate Sam Chitumwa remanded her in custody to September 28, 2020.

Prosecutor Mike Choto told the court that on Saturday around 8pm, Togara had a misunderstanding with her husband after he quizzed her over how she had bought a new cellphone.

Sambara allegedly accused her of having an extramarital affair with his nephew, but Togara denied the allegations.

In the ensuing melee, Sambara picked an axe and charged towards her, but she grabbed the axe and struck him on the head, with their 13-year-old daughter watching. Togara immediately called her brother-in-law who lives in the same area and informed him about the incident.

Sambara was rushed to Chivhu General Hospital where he died on admission.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

13 mins ago | 39 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

18 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

4 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

4 hrs ago | 3692 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1117 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 4312 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

4 hrs ago | 1786 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

4 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

5 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

5 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

5 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

5 hrs ago | 1457 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

5 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

5 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Private schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

6 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

16 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

16 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

16 hrs ago | 2876 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to prioritise Presidential campaigns

16 hrs ago | 681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days