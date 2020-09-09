Chin'ono further remanded to October

News / National

by Staff reporter

JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin'ono, who faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence, yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate who further remanded him to October 19.Chin'ono's lawyers Taona Nyamakura, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart consented to the postponement, but indicated that they would apply for refusal of further remand if the State failed to come up with a trial date.Chin'ono was granted $10 000 bail last week after spending 45 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison following his arrest on allegations of incitement to commit public violence ahead of the foiled July 31 anti-corruption protests.Before his release on appeal at the High Court, Chin'ono had had his bail bid struck down thrice at the lower courts on grounds that he was a flight risk and likely to incite further violence.Chin'ono was arrested together with politician Jacob Ngarivhume, who was last week also granted bail coupled with stringent conditions.