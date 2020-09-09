Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono further remanded to October

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
JOURNALIST Hopewell Chin'ono, who faces a charge of incitement to commit public violence, yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate who further remanded him to October 19.

Chin'ono's lawyers Taona Nyamakura, Gift Mtisi and Doug Coltart consented to the postponement, but indicated that they would apply for refusal of further remand if the State failed to come up with a trial date.

Chin'ono was granted $10 000 bail last week after spending 45 days at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison following his arrest on allegations of incitement to commit public violence ahead of the foiled July 31 anti-corruption protests.

Before his release on appeal at the High Court, Chin'ono had had his bail bid struck down thrice at the lower courts on grounds that he was a flight risk and likely to incite further violence.

Chin'ono was arrested together with politician Jacob Ngarivhume, who was last week also granted bail coupled with stringent conditions.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

13 mins ago | 39 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

18 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

4 hrs ago | 1507 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

4 hrs ago | 3691 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2304 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1116 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 4311 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

4 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

4 hrs ago | 660 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

4 hrs ago | 751 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

4 hrs ago | 497 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

4 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

5 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

5 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

5 hrs ago | 959 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 533 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

5 hrs ago | 971 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

5 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

5 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Private schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

5 hrs ago | 557 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

6 hrs ago | 1571 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

16 hrs ago | 3111 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

16 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

16 hrs ago | 2876 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to prioritise Presidential campaigns

16 hrs ago | 681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days