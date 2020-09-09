Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

by Staff reporter
THE Thokozani Khupeled MDC-T has resolved to recall all remaining MDC Alliance MPs and councillors, setting the stage for a bruising fight in forthcoming by-elections. Khupe's camp yesterday recalled 11 more MDC Alliance councillors in Harare, bringing the total to 23.

The latest casualties include deputy mayor Enoch Mupamaonde, Lovemore Makuwerere, Gilbert Hadebe, Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi, Simon Mapanzure, Charles Chigadu, Keith Charumbira, Steven Dhliwayo, Barnabas Ndira, Chihomve Runyowa and Charles Nyatsuro.

MDC-T acting spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni said the party was recalling elected opposition officials who had ceased to be their members, adding that claims that the party was working with Zanu-PF to decimate the MDC Alliance were baseless.

"We are recalling those councillors who have ceased to be members of the MDC-T. We are recalling those types of kids who look at their neighbour and wish to have him as their father," Phugeni said.

"Watch this space very carefully, people who are not our members cannot represent us in Parliament.

"We don't recall on the basis of being vindictive, the recalls are actually initiated by people electing not to be members of the party. They are nationwide, those people who would have declared that they are no longer our members."

Local Government minister July Moyo last week confirmed the dismissal of 11 MDC Alliance councillors in a letter addressed to Harare town clerk.

"I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the MDC-T stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party ...," read part of
Moyo's letter dated September 11.

In addition to 21 legislators, Khupe's party has so far recalled 23 MDC Alliance councillors in Harare, including former mayor Herbert Gomba, thereby necessitating the need for by-elections. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) last week said by-elections would be concluded by year end.

Chamisa's MDC Alliance yesterday vowed to reclaim the lost seats in the upcoming by-elections.

"We will fight this blatant electoral theft politically and use every tool available to us to ensure the will of the people is respected," MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said.

MDC Alliance secretary for presidential affairs, Jameson Timba said the party would fight the recalls politically and legally.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days