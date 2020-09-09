Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Even when President Cyril Ramaphosa was satisfied with Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's explanation of the ANC's use of the state aircraft for party purposes in Zimbabwe, the president and minister are still not off the hook.

Should Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane decide to investigate and come up with a report that contradicts the minister's, Ramaphosa could still be in trouble for defending and even aiding the abuse of state resources by private individuals. Mapisa-Nqakula's office this week defended the lifting of ANC officials saying the minister had a discretion of who she must choose to accompany her on such trips, especially if the trip was to benefit the state.

As the ANC top brass met behind closed doors in their weekly Officials Monday meeting at Luthuli House, calls for Ramaphosa to take full responsibility for the ANC's use of a state aircraft increased.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) asked the President to stop "acting ignorant" and "being insincere" and grandstanding in his response to the matter. The party said Ramaphosa should account for the incident instead of requiring Mapisa-Nqakula to submit a report.

This after an ANC delegation led by secretary-general Ace Magashule used an Airforce plane to their meeting with the governing Zanu-PF party in Zimbabwe at the weekend.

The use of the state plane sparked a huge outcry from the opposition parties, with ATM asking Mkhwebane to investigate Ramaphosa's role in the irregular use of SANDF plane by his party officials. Afriforum and Freedom Front Plus also wrote to Mkhwebane to probe the matter

Even if Ramaphosa was satisfied by Mapisa-Nqakula's explanation for the use of the aircraft, the public protector could come up with a different view, which could put both Ramaphosa and the ANC in trouble for abusing state resources.

The protector could order that the ANC must pay back the cost of the trip or the money could be demanded from Mapisa-Nqakula, while the opposition were likely to call for Ramaphosa's impeachment.

Political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze from Unisa said there was a thin line between the private use and the official state use of the aircraft as the ANC officials went to Zimbabwe for something that could also benefit the state – the Zimbabwe political crisis.

Another analyst, Prof Susan Booysen said Mapisa-Nqakula was likely to come up with a satisfactory explanation that would end the noise.

However, the ATM was adamant that Ramaphosa must be investigated.

"The (ATM) is neither shocked nor surprised at the insincere and grandstanding response by Ramaphosa to require the Minister of Defence to submit a report within 48hrs."

ATM spokesperson, Sibusiso Mncwabe said Ramaphosa was acting ignorant or surprised and "actually insulting the intelligence of the Nation and scapegoating" Mapisa-Nqakula. He said the President was on record announcing the Zimbabwe trip and its ANC NEC delegation.

"It is common that Ramaphosa was part of the ANC NEC meeting that deliberated on the need for the Zimbabwe trip and that he was aware of who the delegation would be. It is also common course that International trips for Ministers and their deputies are approved by the President," Mncwabe said.

As the Commander In Chief, he also ought to have known that civilians like his ANC comrades are not allowed to be in the SANDF Aircraft.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - citizen

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

13 mins ago | 38 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

17 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

4 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

4 hrs ago | 3684 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1111 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 4307 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

4 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

4 hrs ago | 659 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

4 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

5 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

5 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

5 hrs ago | 957 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

5 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

5 hrs ago | 969 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

5 hrs ago | 998 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

5 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Private schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

5 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

5 hrs ago | 1570 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

6 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

16 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

16 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

16 hrs ago | 2876 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to prioritise Presidential campaigns

16 hrs ago | 681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days