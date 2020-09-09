Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T party continued its purge of MDC Alliance councillors on Monday, rendering both the capital Harare and the border town of Beitbridge almost dysfunctional.

Local Government Minister July Moyo wrote to the Beitbridge Town Clerk on Monday indicating that the MDC-T had recalled three councillors including the mayor Morgan Ncube.

Beitbridge has 15 wards.

Ward 5 councillor Granger Nyoni and his ward 6 counterpart Angeline Tore were the other recalled councillors.

In Harare, the MDC-T recalled 11 more councillors to add to the 10 that were recalled as it sought to win the mayoral election with the help of turncoat councillors, but lost.

The affected councillors are Lovemore Makuwerere (Ward 24), Gilbert Hadebe (Ward 39), Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Ward 19), Simon Mapanzure (Ward 34), Charles Chidhagu (Ward 30), Keith Charumbira (Ward 8), Stephen Dhliwayo (Ward 40), Barnabas Ndira (Ward 21), Chihoma Runyowa (Ward 29), Charles Nyatsuro (Ward 6) and deputy mayor Enoch Mupamawonde (Ward 35).

Harare has a 46-member council currently controlled by the MDC Alliance which took 45 seats at the last election in July 2018. Zanu-PF won one seat.

The Supreme Court in March this year declared that the MDC Alliance was a loose coalition of parties, including the MDC-T which was led by Nelson Chamisa. The court said Chamisa – who stood as MDC Alliance leader at the last election – unlawfully seized leadership of the MDC-T in February 2018, and restored Thokozani Khupe as interim leader.

Khupe, who took part in the last elections in 2018 as leader of the MDC-T party, has used the court ruling to claim leadership of over 100 MDC Alliance MPs and Senators as well as hundreds of councillors countrywide. Those who have rejected her leadership are being recalled.

The MDC Alliance said the latest recalls amounted to "electoral theft".

"There can be no doubt that the recalls instigated by Zanu-PF and their proxies are illegal and unconstitutional. We will fight this blatant electoral theft politically and use every tool available to us to ensure the will of the people is respected," MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said.

"We believe in the inviolability of people's votes and strongly condemn the attempt to subvert the will of the people through elite pacts and the imposition of a surrogate opposition. Khupe is clearly in a destructive mode that's costing the voters over US$18 million. This money would be better spent on improving the lives of the people. We remain steadfast in fighting to win Zimbabwe for change."

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has declared that by-elections to fill vacant local authority and parliamentary seats will be held before December 15. The elections body has given treasury a budget of US$18 million.

Source - zimlive

Most Popular In 7 Days