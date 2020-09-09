Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

News / National

Some of the people linked to the foiled July 31 mass demonstrations have claimed they are being trailed by suspected State security agents despite being recently cleared by the police.However, police yesterday said they had not received any reports of unlawful surveillance or harassment from the complainants – who include ZCTU and the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz).ZCTU president Peter Mutasa and his ARTUZ counterpart Obert Masaraure said they are still being trailed by suspected State agents.Masaraure said police had cleared them because they should never have been on the July 31 wanted list in the first place.He claims that State security agents visited his home last week looking for him.