Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government will not allow the reviving of a Ndebele king or any other kingdom under his rule.

He was addressing a Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru over the weekend.

The national leader also made sensational claims he received a letter from the last Ndebele King Lobengula's grandson thanking him for recognising his grandfather's army general.

He however did not disclose who the said grandson was and the contents of the letter.

"Zimbabwe is a republic, there are people who wanted to revive the Ndelebe Kingdom in Matabeleland, and we said no, we cannot have a kingdom in a republic," Mnangagwa told cheering Zanu-PF loyalists.

"Zimbabwe is a republic, there can only be chiefs not kings, senior and junior, different levels but there are chiefs.

"I got a letter on Wednesday from the grandson of King Lobengula saying thank you President for recognising Matshobana Khumalo, my great, great uncle. That's what is done.

"He did not write a letter saying he wants to be king. No, he wrote a letter appreciating how we have recognised a general of my grandfather Lobengula or Mzilikazi, that's what is done."

Lobengula was the second King of the Ndebele people after the death of Mzilikazi and signed the Rudd concession in 1888. It is reported that he died in 1894.

In March 2018, the Bulawayo High Court blocked the planned coronation of Bulelani Khumalo as the new Ndebele King after self-imposed King Peter Zwide KaLanga Khumalo successfully won an interdict stopping the ceremony.

The traditional ceremony was slated for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The government had argued that there was no law in the country allowing the establishment of a monarch.

The Royal Crown Trust on behalf of relevant chiefs and traditional leaders had chosen Bulelani as the successor to the throne.

Mthwakazi Republic Party and pressure group had for long advocated a breakaway from Zimbabwe to form the Matabele Kingdom.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

3 mins ago | 4 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

12 mins ago | 31 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

16 mins ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

4 hrs ago | 1494 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 4295 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

4 hrs ago | 1780 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

4 hrs ago | 657 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

4 hrs ago | 748 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

4 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

4 hrs ago | 716 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

4 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

5 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

5 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

5 hrs ago | 531 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

5 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

5 hrs ago | 969 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

5 hrs ago | 511 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

5 hrs ago | 993 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

5 hrs ago | 2201 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

5 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Private schools reopen

5 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

5 hrs ago | 555 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

5 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

5 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

6 hrs ago | 371 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

6 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

16 hrs ago | 3109 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 4957 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

16 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

16 hrs ago | 2875 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Zanu-PF members urged to prioritise Presidential campaigns

16 hrs ago | 681 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days