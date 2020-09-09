Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

World Bank showers praises on General Chiwenga

by Mandla Ndlovu
4 hrs ago | Views
World Bank  Country Manager for Zimbabwe Mukami Kariuki has praised Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's vision on the health sector saying it was very unique.

Reporting on the matter the United Nations Zimbabwe said, "Appreciating the forward leaning vision that Hon VP Chiwenga enunciated for health sector, World Bank Country Manager Ms. Kariuki said that the National Development Strategy that #GoZ was working on offers unique opportunity 4 linkages across relevant sectors to build synergy."

John Mbizvo of a  local pressure group Fathers Rights Movement said, "General Chiwenga's performance in the Ministry of health is a welcome development, as fathers we feel the health and care of our children and women is in safe hands.

"Fathers Rights Movement Zimbabwe supports the efforts by General Chiwenga and we urge the corporate world to also come in and play their part towards a better health care system for Zimbabwe."




Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'There will never be a Ndebele King' Mnangagwa vows

3 mins ago | 3 Views

BREAKING: Court issues warrant of arrest for Joana Mamombe

28 mins ago | 174 Views

Hon Biti attempting to ensnare Prof Ncube, Dr Mangudya for political gain

30 mins ago | 100 Views

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

37 mins ago | 111 Views

UMC donates to 25 schools in Mutasa

41 mins ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa marks 78th birthday

4 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Mnangagwa says no to Ndebele king

4 hrs ago | 4032 Views

Mwonzora equates Chamisa to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 2462 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on ANC engagement, 'false' abductions and anarchy

4 hrs ago | 1191 Views

ANC refuses to be intimated by Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 4607 Views

ZimThrive donates to Parirenyatwa hospital to help fight Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

Ramaphosa sweats over ANC Zimbabwe trip

5 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Activists claim Mnangagwa's ferret squad stalking them

5 hrs ago | 706 Views

Khupe recalls almost render Beitbridge, Harare councils dysfunctional

5 hrs ago | 790 Views

9 students arrested after protest in solidarity with ZINASU leader

5 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe coming apart at the seams

5 hrs ago | 777 Views

Ramaphosa to be impeached over ANC's Zimbabwe trip?

5 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Does the Rule of Law exist in the so called, 'ROLE MODELS SUPERPOWER COUNTRIES'?

5 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Mnangagwa a regional rebel'

6 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Khupe targets Chamisa's remaining MPs, cllrs

6 hrs ago | 1623 Views

Matemadanda recants violence threat

6 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Zanu-PF in flames over DCC polls

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

Speaker laments voter apathy

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

Chin'ono further remanded to October

6 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Woman hacks hubby to death

6 hrs ago | 1013 Views

ZCTU bemoans criminalisation of trade unionism

6 hrs ago | 217 Views

Voters don't understand our role, says MPs

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Reforms will guarantee uniformed forces voting privacy

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

fastjet resumes domestic flights

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Why is Zanu-PF afraid of the ANC?

6 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Matemadanda in major climbdown, calls for dialogue

6 hrs ago | 2405 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF must not slam doors on helpers

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's govt okays football resumption

6 hrs ago | 616 Views

Zanu-PF focuses on 2023 polls

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Private schools reopen

6 hrs ago | 457 Views

Zimbabwe students switch to social media for lessons

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Robbers strike in Beitbridge again

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mphoko's trial continues in camera

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Sikhala bail judgment reserved

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles top cops

6 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo to deal with rogue bigwigs who manipulate DCCs polls

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

MDC 'abduction' trio in bid to avoid trial

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

$600m availed for schools reopening

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Zimbabwe business hours extended

6 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Mnangagwa fingers Ecocash as behind spiralling prices of basic commodities

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF happy to engage opposition'

16 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Nurses, doctors warn Mnangagwa's govt

16 hrs ago | 4993 Views

Teachers escalate row with govt

16 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Sikhala's legs swollen

16 hrs ago | 2886 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs opposed to national dialogue

16 hrs ago | 2339 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days