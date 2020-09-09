News / National
World Bank showers praises on General Chiwenga
4 hrs ago | Views
World Bank Country Manager for Zimbabwe Mukami Kariuki has praised Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's vision on the health sector saying it was very unique.
Reporting on the matter the United Nations Zimbabwe said, "Appreciating the forward leaning vision that Hon VP Chiwenga enunciated for health sector, World Bank Country Manager Ms. Kariuki said that the National Development Strategy that #GoZ was working on offers unique opportunity 4 linkages across relevant sectors to build synergy."
John Mbizvo of a local pressure group Fathers Rights Movement said, "General Chiwenga's performance in the Ministry of health is a welcome development, as fathers we feel the health and care of our children and women is in safe hands.
"Fathers Rights Movement Zimbabwe supports the efforts by General Chiwenga and we urge the corporate world to also come in and play their part towards a better health care system for Zimbabwe."
Source - Byo24News