News / National
Decomposed body found in a mine shaft
13 secs ago | Views
Illegal miners at Masasa mine in Mazowe allegedly discovered a decomposed body yesterday.
The two miners Justice Makuku (47) of Southlands, Harare and Milton Musona of Tsungubvi, Glendale were prospecting for gold in a mine shaft when they discovered a dead body.
When Bulawayo24.com arrived on the scene police were retrieving the corpse which was now at an advanced stage of decomposition.
The body was not identified and taken to Concession hospital.
Donate with PayPal
The two miners Justice Makuku (47) of Southlands, Harare and Milton Musona of Tsungubvi, Glendale were prospecting for gold in a mine shaft when they discovered a dead body.
The body was not identified and taken to Concession hospital.
Please donate!If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - Byo24News