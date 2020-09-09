Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

by Simbarashe Sithole
13 secs ago | Views
Illegal miners at Masasa mine in Mazowe allegedly discovered a decomposed body yesterday.

The two miners Justice Makuku (47) of Southlands, Harare and Milton Musona of Tsungubvi, Glendale were prospecting for gold in a mine shaft when they discovered a dead body.

When Bulawayo24.com arrived on the scene police were retrieving the corpse which was now at an advanced stage of decomposition.

The body was not identified and taken to Concession hospital.

Source - Byo24News

