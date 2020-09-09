Decomposed body found in a mine shaft

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Illegal miners at Masasa mine in Mazowe allegedly discovered a decomposed body yesterday.The two miners Justice Makuku (47) of Southlands, Harare and Milton Musona of Tsungubvi, Glendale were prospecting for gold in a mine shaft when they discovered a dead body.When Bulawayo24.com arrived on the scene police were retrieving the corpse which was now at an advanced stage of decomposition.The body was not identified and taken to Concession hospital.